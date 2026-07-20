Recent Release, "Puddler," from Newman Springs Publishing Author MB Lowe, Introduces an Unforgettable Duck Who Learns Being Different is a Strength
Stanwood, WA, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MB Lowe has completed a new children's book, "Puddler: The Funny Duck," a charming story about a young waterfowl who struggles with feeling like an outsider. With his unusual ears and peculiar sound, Puddler doesn't quite belong among the other farm animals who surround him. Yet as the narrative unfolds, readers discover that what once seemed like a flaw becomes the very thing that transforms Puddler into someone special: a beloved town hero whose unique qualities save the day.
Mike Lowe, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to nine grandchildren, drew inspiration for this heartwarming tale from his own family's love of ducks and geese. Raised in northwest Washington state, where he continues to live in retirement, Lowe has long harbored a dream of creating children's books. His inspiration runs deep: when his own children were young, he would enchant them with bedtime stories, drawing from their beloved Dr. Seuss collection and occasionally spinning original tales centered on their favorite animals and activities. "Puddler" represents the fulfillment of those treasured storytelling moments, crafted with the same warmth and imagination he shared with his children.
This uplifting adventure speaks to a universal truth that resonates with young readers everywhere—that being different isn't something to hide, but rather a gift to celebrate. Through Puddler's journey, children learn the empowering message that individuality can lead to acceptance, purpose, and unexpected heroism. Lowe's sweet narrative invites readers into a world where quirks become strengths and where every duck, no matter how unusual, has something valuable to contribute.
"I wrote Puddler to capture the joy and acceptance I've always wanted children to experience," said Lowe. "My hope is that young readers see themselves in this little duck and understand that what makes them different makes them wonderful."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, MB Lowe's delightful work offers parents and educators a touching reminder that inclusion and self-acceptance matter. This story will inspire countless children to embrace their own uniqueness and recognize the beauty in others' differences.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Puddler" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Mike Lowe, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to nine grandchildren, drew inspiration for this heartwarming tale from his own family's love of ducks and geese. Raised in northwest Washington state, where he continues to live in retirement, Lowe has long harbored a dream of creating children's books. His inspiration runs deep: when his own children were young, he would enchant them with bedtime stories, drawing from their beloved Dr. Seuss collection and occasionally spinning original tales centered on their favorite animals and activities. "Puddler" represents the fulfillment of those treasured storytelling moments, crafted with the same warmth and imagination he shared with his children.
This uplifting adventure speaks to a universal truth that resonates with young readers everywhere—that being different isn't something to hide, but rather a gift to celebrate. Through Puddler's journey, children learn the empowering message that individuality can lead to acceptance, purpose, and unexpected heroism. Lowe's sweet narrative invites readers into a world where quirks become strengths and where every duck, no matter how unusual, has something valuable to contribute.
"I wrote Puddler to capture the joy and acceptance I've always wanted children to experience," said Lowe. "My hope is that young readers see themselves in this little duck and understand that what makes them different makes them wonderful."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, MB Lowe's delightful work offers parents and educators a touching reminder that inclusion and self-acceptance matter. This story will inspire countless children to embrace their own uniqueness and recognize the beauty in others' differences.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Puddler" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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