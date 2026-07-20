Recent Release "The Pumpernickel Pelican" from Newman Springs Publishing Author L.D. Francis Features a Well-Traveled Bird Observing Humanity with Acceptance and Empathy
Trenton, NJ, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- L.D. Francis has completed a new book, "The Pumpernickel Pelican," which launches an engaging series designed to celebrate the inherent value in all living things. This debut volume follows a well-journeyed pelican as he observes people across the world, discovering lessons about fairness, kindness, and mutual respect. With vibrant illustrations paired alongside poetic language, the story unfolds in a way that captures young readers' imagination while gently introducing them to profound truths about diversity and belonging.
Francis grew up in a Red Bank, New Jersey home where literature was appreciated—full bookcases lined the walls and eloquent expression was recognized. A formative moment came when a grade school teacher demonstrated how a single comma could transform the meaning of a sentence, sparking a lifelong passion for the nuances of language. This deep appreciation for precise, thoughtful wording now shines throughout this creative work.
"The Pumpernickel Pelican" explores themes of acceptance and self-worth through the adventures of its avian protagonist. As the pelican witnesses human behavior across continents, readers discover that differences strengthen communities rather than divide them. The book plants essential seeds of appreciation, encouraging children to recognize their own unique contributions while cultivating genuine empathy and squashing the option of harsh judgment toward others.
Francis’ intent is to develop a story that helps children understand how our differences make us stronger. Through the pelican’s eyes, young readers can see beauty in every person and every creature, building confidence in themselves while learning to celebrate what makes others special.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, L.D. Francis' heartwarming work nurtures children's natural inclination toward compassion and fairness. This thoughtful series promises to inspire generations of young readers to embrace diversity and develop deeper self-esteem.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Pumpernickel Pelican" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Francis grew up in a Red Bank, New Jersey home where literature was appreciated—full bookcases lined the walls and eloquent expression was recognized. A formative moment came when a grade school teacher demonstrated how a single comma could transform the meaning of a sentence, sparking a lifelong passion for the nuances of language. This deep appreciation for precise, thoughtful wording now shines throughout this creative work.
"The Pumpernickel Pelican" explores themes of acceptance and self-worth through the adventures of its avian protagonist. As the pelican witnesses human behavior across continents, readers discover that differences strengthen communities rather than divide them. The book plants essential seeds of appreciation, encouraging children to recognize their own unique contributions while cultivating genuine empathy and squashing the option of harsh judgment toward others.
Francis’ intent is to develop a story that helps children understand how our differences make us stronger. Through the pelican’s eyes, young readers can see beauty in every person and every creature, building confidence in themselves while learning to celebrate what makes others special.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, L.D. Francis' heartwarming work nurtures children's natural inclination toward compassion and fairness. This thoughtful series promises to inspire generations of young readers to embrace diversity and develop deeper self-esteem.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Pumpernickel Pelican" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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