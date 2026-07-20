Recent Release: Newman Springs Publishing, "Spoken Jazz & The Tingg* Machine.” Bub Pratt Compiles Three Zines of Poetry Crafted on a Vintage Typewriter Two Decades Ago
Hilo, HI, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bub Pratt has published a new book, "Poems from the episodic audio musical: SPOKEN JAZZ & the TINGG* MACHINE,” a distinctive compilation drawing from three self-published works originally created between 2001 and 2003: Bebop Coffee Shop, The Fabulous Adventures of Yours Truly, and Spoken Jazz & the tingg* Machine. Born from the mechanical keys of a 1950s Remington portable typewriter, paired with original black and white photography, and stick figure sketches. Scissors, glue sticks, and countless hours at Kinko's, originally brought this collection to life—standing as both an independent literary work and a complementary piece to an episodic audio musical sharing its name. The tactile, hands-on creative process of that earlier era infuses every page with authenticity and artistic intention.
A native of Seattle, Washington, Pratt came home to a remote cabin nestled in the north
woods of Kitsap County—a place without running water or electricity. This, along with the influence of his artist mother & residential designer father, shaped his resourceful and unconventional approach to art. Today, he channels that same creative energy as a musician, poet, singer, songwriter, performer, and producer living in Hawaii, where he serves as curator of Kukuau Studio, a multimedia art space in downtown Hilo. His stewardship of the state's longest-running jazz jam reflects his commitment to fostering vibrant artistic community and expression.
Within these pages, readers encounter themes of creative resilience, artistic evolution, and the marriage of spoken word with sonic landscape. The collection reveals how limitation breeds innovation; a Remington typewriter became a tool not of constraint but of liberation, enabling Pratt to forge a singular voice that bridges the gap between vintage analog aesthetics and contemporary multimedia storytelling. Discover how poetic language transforms when paired with visual imagery and the promise of musical accompaniment, creating a multi-sensory experience that transcends traditional poetry collections.
"This book recounts a journey that starts in a coffee shack while attending college to study music and creative writing as this expansive experience unfolds— bringing communities together from every artistic discipline while living in a ’73 Volkswagen Bus,” said Pratt. “Watch for the audiobook, as it’s a sample of what you might expect from the episodic audio musical that tells the story behind the time capsule you’re holding in your hand.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bub Pratt's innovative work invites readers
into a world where poetry, photography, and music converge. This collection promises
to inspire anyone who has ever felt compelled to create against the odds or who seeks
unconventional approaches to artistic expression.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Spoken Jazz &
The Tingg* Machine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store,
Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at
732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing: Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com
A native of Seattle, Washington, Pratt came home to a remote cabin nestled in the north
woods of Kitsap County—a place without running water or electricity. This, along with the influence of his artist mother & residential designer father, shaped his resourceful and unconventional approach to art. Today, he channels that same creative energy as a musician, poet, singer, songwriter, performer, and producer living in Hawaii, where he serves as curator of Kukuau Studio, a multimedia art space in downtown Hilo. His stewardship of the state's longest-running jazz jam reflects his commitment to fostering vibrant artistic community and expression.
Within these pages, readers encounter themes of creative resilience, artistic evolution, and the marriage of spoken word with sonic landscape. The collection reveals how limitation breeds innovation; a Remington typewriter became a tool not of constraint but of liberation, enabling Pratt to forge a singular voice that bridges the gap between vintage analog aesthetics and contemporary multimedia storytelling. Discover how poetic language transforms when paired with visual imagery and the promise of musical accompaniment, creating a multi-sensory experience that transcends traditional poetry collections.
"This book recounts a journey that starts in a coffee shack while attending college to study music and creative writing as this expansive experience unfolds— bringing communities together from every artistic discipline while living in a ’73 Volkswagen Bus,” said Pratt. “Watch for the audiobook, as it’s a sample of what you might expect from the episodic audio musical that tells the story behind the time capsule you’re holding in your hand.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bub Pratt's innovative work invites readers
into a world where poetry, photography, and music converge. This collection promises
to inspire anyone who has ever felt compelled to create against the odds or who seeks
unconventional approaches to artistic expression.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Spoken Jazz &
The Tingg* Machine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store,
Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at
732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing: Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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