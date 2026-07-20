Recent Release, "Nature's Alphabet, Numbers, and Colors," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Mary Adkins, Invites Children to Discover Nature's Hidden Alphabet
Concord, NC, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary Adkins has completed a new book, "Nature's Alphabet, Numbers, and Colors," born from a serendipitous moment in a North Carolina park. While leaving the grounds, she noticed trees arranged in distinctive letter formations and became captivated by the possibility of finding the complete alphabet hidden throughout nature. Over eighteen months of dedicated exploration and photography, she uncovered both uppercase and lowercase letters, along with numbers and colors reflected in the living world around us. The result is an imaginative guide that transforms outdoor adventures into literacy and numeracy learning experiences.
With three decades of experience as a preschool educator, Mary Adkins brings authentic understanding of how young learners connect with their environment. Her background in early childhood education informs every page, making this work both educationally sound and genuinely delightful for children ages three through eight. Her passion for walking and photography culminated in this vibrant project that celebrates nature's infinite capacity to teach and inspire.
"Nature's Alphabet, Numbers, and Colors" encourages families to step outside and observe the world with fresh eyes. Through carefully curated examples—from ants and armadillos to ladybugs and shells, from white goats to black bears—children discover that remarkable learning awaits in parks, gardens, and wild spaces. The book demonstrates that environmental awareness and foundational academic concepts grow together when we pause to truly see what surrounds us.
"I wanted to show children that nature itself is a classroom full of wonder," said Adkins. "When we explore outdoors with intentional observation, every tree, creature, and flower becomes a lesson in beauty and discovery."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Adkins's engaging work introduces early learners to alphabet recognition, number sequencing, and color identification through authentic natural imagery. Readers will find themselves motivated to venture outdoors and create their own observations of the natural world.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Nature's Alphabet, Numbers, and Colors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
With three decades of experience as a preschool educator, Mary Adkins brings authentic understanding of how young learners connect with their environment. Her background in early childhood education informs every page, making this work both educationally sound and genuinely delightful for children ages three through eight. Her passion for walking and photography culminated in this vibrant project that celebrates nature's infinite capacity to teach and inspire.
"Nature's Alphabet, Numbers, and Colors" encourages families to step outside and observe the world with fresh eyes. Through carefully curated examples—from ants and armadillos to ladybugs and shells, from white goats to black bears—children discover that remarkable learning awaits in parks, gardens, and wild spaces. The book demonstrates that environmental awareness and foundational academic concepts grow together when we pause to truly see what surrounds us.
"I wanted to show children that nature itself is a classroom full of wonder," said Adkins. "When we explore outdoors with intentional observation, every tree, creature, and flower becomes a lesson in beauty and discovery."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Adkins's engaging work introduces early learners to alphabet recognition, number sequencing, and color identification through authentic natural imagery. Readers will find themselves motivated to venture outdoors and create their own observations of the natural world.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Nature's Alphabet, Numbers, and Colors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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