Recent Release, "Anatomy is Destiny," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Timothy M. Rogers, Explores How Love and Identity Collide When Privilege Demands Conformity
Creswell, OR, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Timothy M. Rogers has completed a new book, "Anatomy is Destiny," a poignant exploration of two young men whose connection becomes their anchor in a world determined to keep them apart. Chris Wallace, football player and eventual coach, has his world rocked after the tragic loss of his first love sends him down a path of perfectionism and isolation that shapes his personal life and professional career for decades to come. When a new class and new lover reminds him that the world can be a kind place, Chris has to now find a way to both honor those in his past while not giving up on his future.
The author draws directly from his own experiences navigating discrimination and fear in his hometown of Creswell, Oregon, where he is a sitting school board member for the Creswell, Oregon School District. Rogers initially pursued chemistry but shifted careers following the 2008 economic downturn, eventually working in purchasing. Having faced multiple setbacks for being openly gay in an hostile environment, Rogers pulled from these experiences in writing this book to both tell his story and shed light on the challenges faced by LGBTQ individuals daily.
"Anatomy is Destiny" grapples with the weight of expectation, the courage required to claim one's truth, and the transformative capacity of love in the face of systemic opposition. Readers will journey through Leo and Chris's hidden relationship across turbulent high school years, witnessing how a reckless choice spirals into unexpected consequences that test their bond. Yet the narrative ultimately unveils a message of perseverance: as Chris moves forward into a career in college football coaching, he discovers Leo's son and finds renewed love, proving that the human spirit can transcend tragedy and triumph over those who would diminish it.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Timothy M. Rogers's evocative work offers readers a window into the intersection of identity, love, and social pressure. Opening up broader conversations about the place LGBTQ individuals have in society, “Anatomy is Destiny” is written for those forced to hide their identities and aims to finally tell their stories.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can order "Anatomy is Destiny" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres.
The author draws directly from his own experiences navigating discrimination and fear in his hometown of Creswell, Oregon, where he is a sitting school board member for the Creswell, Oregon School District. Rogers initially pursued chemistry but shifted careers following the 2008 economic downturn, eventually working in purchasing. Having faced multiple setbacks for being openly gay in an hostile environment, Rogers pulled from these experiences in writing this book to both tell his story and shed light on the challenges faced by LGBTQ individuals daily.
"Anatomy is Destiny" grapples with the weight of expectation, the courage required to claim one's truth, and the transformative capacity of love in the face of systemic opposition. Readers will journey through Leo and Chris's hidden relationship across turbulent high school years, witnessing how a reckless choice spirals into unexpected consequences that test their bond. Yet the narrative ultimately unveils a message of perseverance: as Chris moves forward into a career in college football coaching, he discovers Leo's son and finds renewed love, proving that the human spirit can transcend tragedy and triumph over those who would diminish it.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Timothy M. Rogers's evocative work offers readers a window into the intersection of identity, love, and social pressure. Opening up broader conversations about the place LGBTQ individuals have in society, “Anatomy is Destiny” is written for those forced to hide their identities and aims to finally tell their stories.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can order "Anatomy is Destiny" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories