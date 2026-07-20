Recent Release, "A New Beginning," from Fulton Books Author NeiKeisha "Lollie" Carr, Explores a Man's Journey Seeking His Father's Love and Finding Redemption
Waycross, GA, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- NeiKeisha "Lollie" Carr has completed her debut novel, "A New Beginning," a tender examination of family dynamics and the lifelong search for paternal acceptance. The narrative follows Alan, a man born into what appears to be a nurturing household, only to find himself perpetually overshadowed by his twin sister, Alana. From childhood onward, Alan witnesses his father lavishing affection on his sister while seemingly withholding that same warmth from him. As the years accumulate, Alan's desperate attempts to earn his father's approval only deepen the chasm between them, leaving him to grapple with painful questions about whether his father's distance stems from genuine hatred or something far more complex.
Drawing from her extensive background as an accomplished writer and educator, Carr brings authenticity and psychological depth to her characters. With a Master of Science in Strategic Communications from Troy University and a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in Creative Writing from Valdosta State University, she has honed her craft through rigorous academic study and personal reflection. Her experience as an Early Childhood educator and counseling support staff member informs the emotional nuance woven throughout her narrative, while her unwavering Christian faith provides a spiritual underpinning to themes of grace and restoration.
"A New Beginning" Carr unfolds as Alan reaches his seventy-fifth birthday, recounting his most difficult trials and triumphant moments to Ms. Macey, a compassionate local diner owner who becomes his confidant. Through Alan's unflinching recollection, readers encounter a transformative message: it is never too late to extend love, to embrace laughter, to truly live, to mend old wounds, to grant forgiveness, and to experience genuine healing and rebirth. The novel ultimately celebrates the human capacity for reconciliation and the redemptive power of second chances.
"I wanted to create a story that resonates with anyone who has felt overlooked or misunderstood by those closest to them," said Carr. "Alan's journey taught me that our circumstances need not define our futures, and that faith and compassion can bridge even the deepest divides."
Published by Fulton Books, NeiKeisha "Lollie" Carr's poignant work offers readers an intimate exploration of family relationships and personal transformation. This novel reminds us that hope endures, and redemption awaits those brave enough to seek it.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "A New Beginning" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from her extensive background as an accomplished writer and educator, Carr brings authenticity and psychological depth to her characters. With a Master of Science in Strategic Communications from Troy University and a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in Creative Writing from Valdosta State University, she has honed her craft through rigorous academic study and personal reflection. Her experience as an Early Childhood educator and counseling support staff member informs the emotional nuance woven throughout her narrative, while her unwavering Christian faith provides a spiritual underpinning to themes of grace and restoration.
"A New Beginning" Carr unfolds as Alan reaches his seventy-fifth birthday, recounting his most difficult trials and triumphant moments to Ms. Macey, a compassionate local diner owner who becomes his confidant. Through Alan's unflinching recollection, readers encounter a transformative message: it is never too late to extend love, to embrace laughter, to truly live, to mend old wounds, to grant forgiveness, and to experience genuine healing and rebirth. The novel ultimately celebrates the human capacity for reconciliation and the redemptive power of second chances.
"I wanted to create a story that resonates with anyone who has felt overlooked or misunderstood by those closest to them," said Carr. "Alan's journey taught me that our circumstances need not define our futures, and that faith and compassion can bridge even the deepest divides."
Published by Fulton Books, NeiKeisha "Lollie" Carr's poignant work offers readers an intimate exploration of family relationships and personal transformation. This novel reminds us that hope endures, and redemption awaits those brave enough to seek it.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "A New Beginning" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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