Recent Release, "The Mouseville," from Fulton Books Author Karla Gonzalez, Offers a Gentle Parable Exploring Faith, Redemption, & the Transformative Power of Divine Love
Big Bear Lake, CA, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karla Gonzalez has completed a new book, "The Mouseville," a heartwarming Christian parable for young readers that tells the story of a small mouse who pushes boundaries and lives dangerously, unaware that his choices have consequences extending far beyond himself. Inspired by a desire to help a struggling coworker understand the impact of sin without judgment, Gonzalez crafted this uplifting tale that mirrors the teaching methods Jesus himself employed—using simple narratives to convey profound spiritual truths. The story unfolds with compassion, revealing how one creature's path of rebellion affects an entire community while demonstrating that redemption remains always available.
Drawing on two decades of anchored Christian faith and a deep connection to biblical wisdom, Gonzalez brings authenticity and spiritual insight to her first children's book. Her work is rooted in divine inspiration, shaped by parables and visions that have guided her spiritual journey. Through her writing, she seeks to pass along a legacy of faith to her four children, nine grandchildren, seven nieces, and eight nephews—a grain of inspiration meant to endure through generations and touch young hearts with timeless truths about salvation and grace.
"The Mouseville" invites readers into a narrative that grapples with sin, mortality, and the eternal life found through belief in Christ. The parable demonstrates how love conquers all things, how community matters more than isolation, and how God's gaze never wavers from His children. Young readers will discover that their individual choices ripple outward, affecting those around them, while also learning that acceptance and transformation await anyone willing to turn toward the light. This compelling work brings John 3:16 to life in a way children can grasp and treasure.
"I was witnessing a young coworker living in darkness, and while she believed no one saw her struggles, I knew God's eyes were always upon her," said Gonzalez. "Through this parable, I hope to illuminate how sin affects our entire community, but more importantly, how boundless love and divine grace offer us a path toward healing and redemption."
Published by Fulton Books, Karla Gonzalez's inspiring work equips young readers with spiritual understanding and moral clarity. This meaningful parable will resonate with families seeking to nurture faith and compassion in children while exploring life's deepest questions through accessible storytelling.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Mouseville" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing on two decades of anchored Christian faith and a deep connection to biblical wisdom, Gonzalez brings authenticity and spiritual insight to her first children's book. Her work is rooted in divine inspiration, shaped by parables and visions that have guided her spiritual journey. Through her writing, she seeks to pass along a legacy of faith to her four children, nine grandchildren, seven nieces, and eight nephews—a grain of inspiration meant to endure through generations and touch young hearts with timeless truths about salvation and grace.
"The Mouseville" invites readers into a narrative that grapples with sin, mortality, and the eternal life found through belief in Christ. The parable demonstrates how love conquers all things, how community matters more than isolation, and how God's gaze never wavers from His children. Young readers will discover that their individual choices ripple outward, affecting those around them, while also learning that acceptance and transformation await anyone willing to turn toward the light. This compelling work brings John 3:16 to life in a way children can grasp and treasure.
"I was witnessing a young coworker living in darkness, and while she believed no one saw her struggles, I knew God's eyes were always upon her," said Gonzalez. "Through this parable, I hope to illuminate how sin affects our entire community, but more importantly, how boundless love and divine grace offer us a path toward healing and redemption."
Published by Fulton Books, Karla Gonzalez's inspiring work equips young readers with spiritual understanding and moral clarity. This meaningful parable will resonate with families seeking to nurture faith and compassion in children while exploring life's deepest questions through accessible storytelling.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Mouseville" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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