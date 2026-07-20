Recent Release, "Heroes Among Us," from Fulton Books Author Jason Scherden, Explores How the Most Unlikely Moments Can Create the Heroes of Tomorrow
Salisbury Mills, NY, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jason Scherden has completed a new book, "Heroes Among Us," which tells the story of Chris and his unexpected friendship with Danny, a mysterious new student whose quiet presence masks profound depth. Through their fifth-grade journey together, readers witness how ordinary circumstances can reveal extraordinary character. The narrative captures the essence of how the most unlikely of moments can create the heroes of tomorrow, challenging conventional notions of what bravery truly means.
As an educator with the Department of Defense Education Activity, Scherden has spent years teaching children of active duty military personnel across the globe, including assignments in Okinawa, Japan, Ramstein, Germany and West Point, NY. His firsthand observations of military families' resilience during deployments and the remarkable strength of children navigating such challenges informed every page of this work. These profound experiences shaped not only his teaching philosophy but also his commitment to honoring the untold stories that young people carry within themselves.
In "Heroes Among Us," readers will discover a tender exploration of friendship, empathy, and the transformative power of quiet strength. The stakes are personal and universal—understanding that heroism doesn't always announce itself, and that truly courageous acts often go unrecognized. Through Chris's journey, young readers will learn to see beyond appearances, recognize the battles others face silently, and appreciate the authentic bravery that resides in everyday acts of kindness and understanding. This touching narrative is designed to resonate with readers ages seven to twelve, serving as a testament to the remarkable kids whose stories deserve to be witnessed and celebrated.
"Writing this book allowed me to honor the incredible children I've taught and the families I've been privileged to know," said Scherden. "I wanted to capture that moment when understanding blooms, when we finally see another person for who they truly are beneath the surface."
Published by Fulton Books, Jason Scherden's touching work offers young readers a meaningful exploration of empathy and inner strength. It reminds us all that heroism exists in the hearts of those willing to look deeper and listen closer.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Heroes Among Us" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As an educator with the Department of Defense Education Activity, Scherden has spent years teaching children of active duty military personnel across the globe, including assignments in Okinawa, Japan, Ramstein, Germany and West Point, NY. His firsthand observations of military families' resilience during deployments and the remarkable strength of children navigating such challenges informed every page of this work. These profound experiences shaped not only his teaching philosophy but also his commitment to honoring the untold stories that young people carry within themselves.
In "Heroes Among Us," readers will discover a tender exploration of friendship, empathy, and the transformative power of quiet strength. The stakes are personal and universal—understanding that heroism doesn't always announce itself, and that truly courageous acts often go unrecognized. Through Chris's journey, young readers will learn to see beyond appearances, recognize the battles others face silently, and appreciate the authentic bravery that resides in everyday acts of kindness and understanding. This touching narrative is designed to resonate with readers ages seven to twelve, serving as a testament to the remarkable kids whose stories deserve to be witnessed and celebrated.
"Writing this book allowed me to honor the incredible children I've taught and the families I've been privileged to know," said Scherden. "I wanted to capture that moment when understanding blooms, when we finally see another person for who they truly are beneath the surface."
Published by Fulton Books, Jason Scherden's touching work offers young readers a meaningful exploration of empathy and inner strength. It reminds us all that heroism exists in the hearts of those willing to look deeper and listen closer.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Heroes Among Us" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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