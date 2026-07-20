Recent Release, "The Voyage of the Gooney Bird," from Fulton Books Author Wilkins H. Y. Ching, Invites Young Readers on an Unforgettable Hunt for Legendary Treasure
Anza, CA, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wilkins H. Y. Ching has completed a new book, "The Voyage Of The Gooney Bird," which transports sixth graders from Seaside Elementary School onto the glass-bottom boat Gooney Bird for an extraordinary quest. Under the command of Captain John C. Whistle Jr., these students embark on an expedition to hunt for Blackbeard's treasure—a prize that has eluded seekers for centuries. What begins as an ordinary school outing transforms into an enthralling mystery filled with discovery, teamwork, and the thrill of exploration.
Drawing from his rich Hawaiian heritage and lifetime of island adventures, Ching brings authentic island spirit and warmth to his storytelling. Born and raised in Hawaii, he has spent decades exploring the islands' waters, meeting fascinating characters, and collecting tales that now enrich his narrative. His background as an entertainer and musician adds lyrical quality to the narrative voice, creating vivid scenes that resonate with authenticity and heart.
"The Voyage Of The Gooney Bird" captures timeless themes of friendship, courage, and the wonder of discovery that resonate with young adventurers. Through this engrossing tale, readers encounter characters who must rely on one another, think creatively, and embrace the unknown. The stakes are personal—these students must prove themselves capable explorers while learning that the greatest treasures are often found in unexpected places and cherished friendships.
"This story comes from my love of the ocean and the spirit of adventure that lives in every child," said Ching. "I wanted to create a journey where young readers could imagine themselves aboard the Gooney Bird, experiencing the excitement and camaraderie of a true expedition."
Published by Fulton Books, Wilkins H. Y. Ching's imaginative work transports middle-grade readers to a world of nautical excitement and youthful possibility. This adventure celebrates the power of curiosity and the bonds forged through shared experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Voyage Of The Gooney Bird" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from his rich Hawaiian heritage and lifetime of island adventures, Ching brings authentic island spirit and warmth to his storytelling. Born and raised in Hawaii, he has spent decades exploring the islands' waters, meeting fascinating characters, and collecting tales that now enrich his narrative. His background as an entertainer and musician adds lyrical quality to the narrative voice, creating vivid scenes that resonate with authenticity and heart.
"The Voyage Of The Gooney Bird" captures timeless themes of friendship, courage, and the wonder of discovery that resonate with young adventurers. Through this engrossing tale, readers encounter characters who must rely on one another, think creatively, and embrace the unknown. The stakes are personal—these students must prove themselves capable explorers while learning that the greatest treasures are often found in unexpected places and cherished friendships.
"This story comes from my love of the ocean and the spirit of adventure that lives in every child," said Ching. "I wanted to create a journey where young readers could imagine themselves aboard the Gooney Bird, experiencing the excitement and camaraderie of a true expedition."
Published by Fulton Books, Wilkins H. Y. Ching's imaginative work transports middle-grade readers to a world of nautical excitement and youthful possibility. This adventure celebrates the power of curiosity and the bonds forged through shared experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Voyage Of The Gooney Bird" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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