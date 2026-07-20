Recent Release, "Gummy Bears for Breakfast," from Fulton Books Author Olivia Lynn Benavides, Exposes Predatory Practices Targeting America's Vulnerable Seniors
Desert Hot Springs, CA, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Olivia Lynn Benavides has completed a new book, "Gummy Bears for Breakfast: The Financial Predation of the Elderly in America," a harrowing true account that pulls back the curtain on systemic exploitation. When William needed an advocate, Olivia refused to stand by and watch the system swallow him whole. Through their collective experience, Benavides and William document how nursing facilities attempt manipulation, deception, and even physical coercion to separate seniors from their independence, assets, and fundamental rights. What began as a search for peaceful golden years transformed into an unwilling battle for dignity and autonomy in a system designed to prey upon those most vulnerable.
Drawing from her distinguished career as an entertainer spanning fifty years—performing across television, film, and music videos worldwide—Olivia brought artistic sensitivity and vision to her newest passion: writing and advocacy. Her previous work as an International Horse Trainer and Riding Instructor across ten countries cultivated the courage and conviction that now fuels her determination to expose systemic injustices. This unique blend of creative experience and steadfast resolve positions her as an unexpected but powerful voice for protecting America's elders.
"Gummy Bears for Breakfast" stands as both a warning and a rallying cry, illuminating predatory practices while offering hope through a blueprint for resistance. Readers will discover that though the solutions presented are fictionalized, they represent achievable changes capable of protecting our seniors. Beyond memoir, this work functions as a survival guide for anyone concerned about aging with dignity in America. Benavides and William's story demonstrates that when people stand together, even the most intimidating systems can be challenged and that sometimes the most revolutionary act is simply refusing to be silenced.
"Writing this book became my most important performance," said Benavides. "Through our story, I hope to empower others to advocate fiercely for the dignity of our elders and to prove that speaking truth to power creates real change."
Published by Fulton Books, Olivia Lynn Benavides's eye-opening work equips readers with awareness and actionable insights into protecting vulnerable populations. This vital testament will resonate with families, caregivers, policymakers, and anyone who believes our seniors deserve better.
Readers who wish to experience this essential work can purchase "Gummy Bears for Breakfast" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from her distinguished career as an entertainer spanning fifty years—performing across television, film, and music videos worldwide—Olivia brought artistic sensitivity and vision to her newest passion: writing and advocacy. Her previous work as an International Horse Trainer and Riding Instructor across ten countries cultivated the courage and conviction that now fuels her determination to expose systemic injustices. This unique blend of creative experience and steadfast resolve positions her as an unexpected but powerful voice for protecting America's elders.
"Gummy Bears for Breakfast" stands as both a warning and a rallying cry, illuminating predatory practices while offering hope through a blueprint for resistance. Readers will discover that though the solutions presented are fictionalized, they represent achievable changes capable of protecting our seniors. Beyond memoir, this work functions as a survival guide for anyone concerned about aging with dignity in America. Benavides and William's story demonstrates that when people stand together, even the most intimidating systems can be challenged and that sometimes the most revolutionary act is simply refusing to be silenced.
"Writing this book became my most important performance," said Benavides. "Through our story, I hope to empower others to advocate fiercely for the dignity of our elders and to prove that speaking truth to power creates real change."
Published by Fulton Books, Olivia Lynn Benavides's eye-opening work equips readers with awareness and actionable insights into protecting vulnerable populations. This vital testament will resonate with families, caregivers, policymakers, and anyone who believes our seniors deserve better.
Readers who wish to experience this essential work can purchase "Gummy Bears for Breakfast" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories