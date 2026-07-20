Recent Release, "Adventures with Grammie and Me," from Fulton Books Author Grammie G., Invites Young Readers to Join Ray on Unforgettable Journeys with His Grandparents
Raleigh, NC, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Grammie G. has completed a new children's book, "Adventures with Grammie and Me," which follows Ray as he arrives at his grandparents' home for a special visit. Through his eyes, readers discover the natural wonders surrounding Lake Wylie in North Carolina and learn invaluable lessons about respect, kindness, and how to treat the nature around us. Each adventure reveals something new in the abundant wilderness, painting a vivid picture of a childhood enriched by family bonds and outdoor exploration.
Drawing from her own experiences, Grammie G. spent thirty-two years building a successful career in the corporate financial sector before embarking on this meaningful new chapter. Her genuine passion for nature comes through in every page—a love cultivated through hiking mountain trails, kayaking across glassy waters, and paddling through scenic landscapes. This transition from the boardroom to full-time grandmother has inspired her to capture the essence of intergenerational connection and the fleeting nature of childhood.
“Adventures with Grammie and Me" weaves together the profound themes of family appreciation and environmental awareness. Readers will discover how ordinary moments become treasured memories, and how nature itself becomes a teacher of life's most important lessons. This heartwarming tale reminds us that the greatest adventures aren't always far away—sometimes they're waiting on the back porch or across a tranquil lake, ready to transform a simple visit into something magical.
"Spending quality time with my grandson while exploring the natural beauty around us has been truly transformative," said the author. "I wanted to share these cherished moments with other families and help children appreciate both their loved ones and the world around them."
Published by Fulton Books, Grammie G.'s tender work offers parents and grandparents a tool for fostering meaningful conversations about nature and family. This engaging story will inspire young readers to seek out their own adventures and treasure time spent with those they love most.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Adventures with Grammie and Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from her own experiences, Grammie G. spent thirty-two years building a successful career in the corporate financial sector before embarking on this meaningful new chapter. Her genuine passion for nature comes through in every page—a love cultivated through hiking mountain trails, kayaking across glassy waters, and paddling through scenic landscapes. This transition from the boardroom to full-time grandmother has inspired her to capture the essence of intergenerational connection and the fleeting nature of childhood.
“Adventures with Grammie and Me" weaves together the profound themes of family appreciation and environmental awareness. Readers will discover how ordinary moments become treasured memories, and how nature itself becomes a teacher of life's most important lessons. This heartwarming tale reminds us that the greatest adventures aren't always far away—sometimes they're waiting on the back porch or across a tranquil lake, ready to transform a simple visit into something magical.
"Spending quality time with my grandson while exploring the natural beauty around us has been truly transformative," said the author. "I wanted to share these cherished moments with other families and help children appreciate both their loved ones and the world around them."
Published by Fulton Books, Grammie G.'s tender work offers parents and grandparents a tool for fostering meaningful conversations about nature and family. This engaging story will inspire young readers to seek out their own adventures and treasure time spent with those they love most.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Adventures with Grammie and Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
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800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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