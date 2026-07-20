Recent Release, "The Chauffeur's Gamble," from Fulton Books Author S.D. Miller Explores a Dangerous Encounter Between Two People from Opposite Sides of Miami's Underworld
Miami, FL, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- S.D. Miller has completed a compelling new book, titled, "The Chauffeur's Gamble," which follows Lili, an orphan cast out the day after turning eighteen, as she enters Miami's escort industry to survive. What begins as a desperate attempt to build a life quickly becomes fraught with peril when wealthy clients push boundaries and demand more than she bargained for. Into this treacherous world steps Mikhail, a young man tasked with driving his father's limousine fleet under explicit orders to remain detached from passengers and their activities—a directive that crumbles the moment he witnesses abuse.
The author brings authenticity to this narrative through his extensive legal background. Having served as both a prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, S.D. Miller has witnessed firsthand the gritty realities of crime, survival, and moral compromise. His professional experience infuses the story with credible portrayals of Miami's criminal landscape and the legal complexities that entangle those caught within it.
"The Chauffeur's Gamble" examines the colliding paths of two unlikely people whose encounter challenges everything they've been told to believe. As Mikhail defies his father's orders to protect Lili from violence, their worlds collide in ways neither anticipated. Readers will discover a riveting exploration of redemption, trust, and the transformative power of human connection, even when both individuals believe they have nothing left to lose. The novel raises profound questions about institutional loyalty, personal integrity, and whether compassion can survive in environments designed to extinguish it.
"This story explores the consequences of choosing principle over obedience," said Miller. "It's about two people whose lives shouldn't intersect, yet their meeting becomes the catalyst for both redemption and reckoning."
Published by Fulton Books, S.D. Miller's gripping work offers readers an unflinching look at survival and sacrifice. The novel leaves an indelible mark on those willing to witness its complex moral terrain.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "The Chauffeur's Gamble" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author brings authenticity to this narrative through his extensive legal background. Having served as both a prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, S.D. Miller has witnessed firsthand the gritty realities of crime, survival, and moral compromise. His professional experience infuses the story with credible portrayals of Miami's criminal landscape and the legal complexities that entangle those caught within it.
"The Chauffeur's Gamble" examines the colliding paths of two unlikely people whose encounter challenges everything they've been told to believe. As Mikhail defies his father's orders to protect Lili from violence, their worlds collide in ways neither anticipated. Readers will discover a riveting exploration of redemption, trust, and the transformative power of human connection, even when both individuals believe they have nothing left to lose. The novel raises profound questions about institutional loyalty, personal integrity, and whether compassion can survive in environments designed to extinguish it.
"This story explores the consequences of choosing principle over obedience," said Miller. "It's about two people whose lives shouldn't intersect, yet their meeting becomes the catalyst for both redemption and reckoning."
Published by Fulton Books, S.D. Miller's gripping work offers readers an unflinching look at survival and sacrifice. The novel leaves an indelible mark on those willing to witness its complex moral terrain.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "The Chauffeur's Gamble" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
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800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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