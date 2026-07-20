Recent Release, "Mudd," from Fulton Books Author Scott Tomer, Invites Young Readers to Imagine a World Beyond the Ordinary & Discover What Lies Beyond Familiar Boundaries
Chardon, OH, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Scott Tomer has completed a new book, called, "Mudd," a children's adventure that opens in a peculiar world where everything—clothing, shelter, bedding—is made entirely of mud. Young Lilly begins to question the life she's always known, wondering if there might be something better, something different waiting for her beyond the muddy landscape that surrounds her. Her curiosity sparks an extraordinary journey into uncharted territories filled with wonders she's never encountered.
Born into a farming family, Scott Tomer spent his early years working the land, milking cows and baling hay beneath open skies. Even during those demanding days of physical labor, his imagination never rested—he was constantly weaving stories in his mind. Though his career path eventually led him away from the farm through various occupations, including time spent at a movie theater where he absorbed narratives of every kind, storytelling remained his truest passion. Now, he brings his gift for imaginative tales to readers of all ages.
In "Mudd," Scott Tomer explores themes of courage, curiosity, and self-discovery as Lilly ventures beyond everything she's ever known. The stakes become personal as she realizes that questioning the status quo might lead to transformation not just for herself, but for everyone around her. Through her eyes, readers will discover that sometimes the most profound changes begin with a single question: what if things could be different?
"I wanted to create a story that encourages young readers to dream bigger than their current circumstances and believe that change is possible," said Tomer. "Lilly's journey reminds us that curiosity isn't something to suppress—it's the spark that ignites adventure and leads us toward something greater than ourselves."
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Tomer's charming work offers children an engaging escape into a tale of self-discovery and wonder. This uplifting narrative will inspire young readers to embrace their own curiosity and imagine the limitless possibilities that await beyond their comfort zones.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Mudd" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Born into a farming family, Scott Tomer spent his early years working the land, milking cows and baling hay beneath open skies. Even during those demanding days of physical labor, his imagination never rested—he was constantly weaving stories in his mind. Though his career path eventually led him away from the farm through various occupations, including time spent at a movie theater where he absorbed narratives of every kind, storytelling remained his truest passion. Now, he brings his gift for imaginative tales to readers of all ages.
In "Mudd," Scott Tomer explores themes of courage, curiosity, and self-discovery as Lilly ventures beyond everything she's ever known. The stakes become personal as she realizes that questioning the status quo might lead to transformation not just for herself, but for everyone around her. Through her eyes, readers will discover that sometimes the most profound changes begin with a single question: what if things could be different?
"I wanted to create a story that encourages young readers to dream bigger than their current circumstances and believe that change is possible," said Tomer. "Lilly's journey reminds us that curiosity isn't something to suppress—it's the spark that ignites adventure and leads us toward something greater than ourselves."
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Tomer's charming work offers children an engaging escape into a tale of self-discovery and wonder. This uplifting narrative will inspire young readers to embrace their own curiosity and imagine the limitless possibilities that await beyond their comfort zones.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Mudd" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
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800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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