Recent Release, "The Phoenician Messenger," from Fulton Books Author Dan Bentley-Baker, Explores Faith, Reincarnation, and Destiny Across Three Centuries
Miami, FL, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dan Bentley-Baker has completed a new book, "The Phoenician Messenger," which weaves together three distinct narratives spanning from the first century CE to the modern era. In 1901, a boy walks the streets of Cyprus near Lebanon, clutching a tattered book written in cryptic languages as his most prized possession. Before that, in the first century CE, a single mother and her three sons anticipate the return of a wise old teacher. Finally, in 1968, a young man arrives in Miami Beach with his father's book, setting in motion a saga that has never been told this way before. Through these intertwined timelines, readers encounter a meditation on how objects, beliefs, and bloodlines carry meaning across generations.
A Southern Baptist born in New Orleans who now identifies as a Born Again Buddhist, Dan Bentley-Baker brings an unconventional perspective to his work. His varied life—spanning careers as a marine diesel mechanic and kindergarten teacher—reflects the intellectual and spiritual eclecticism evident throughout his writing. His bookshelf reveals a fascination with science fiction and ancient history, yet it is the subjects of reincarnation and higher consciousness that recur persistently in his fiction. Bentley-Baker's early years were shaped by repeated past-life experiences, encounters that left him grappling with doubt and guilt alongside transcendent wonder.
"The Phoenician Messenger" invites readers into territories where religion, history, and personal destiny converge in unexpected ways. The narrative explores how a single object can bridge centuries and consciousness itself. At its heart, this novel asks whether we are bound by the past or liberated by understanding it. Readers will discover characters who must reconcile faith with doubt, tradition with authenticity, and the weight of inherited belief with the freedom to chart their own spiritual path.
"I want people to find freedom from contradictions and confusion," said Bentley-Baker. "Like the characters in this story, we deserve the liberty to be ourselves—perhaps with only wisdom from unexpected sources to guide us."
Published by Fulton Books, Dan Bentley-Baker's imaginative work offers readers a profound exploration of consciousness and belief across centuries. This novel challenges conventional thinking about spirituality and invites profound reflection on what connects us across time.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Phoenician Messenger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
A Southern Baptist born in New Orleans who now identifies as a Born Again Buddhist, Dan Bentley-Baker brings an unconventional perspective to his work. His varied life—spanning careers as a marine diesel mechanic and kindergarten teacher—reflects the intellectual and spiritual eclecticism evident throughout his writing. His bookshelf reveals a fascination with science fiction and ancient history, yet it is the subjects of reincarnation and higher consciousness that recur persistently in his fiction. Bentley-Baker's early years were shaped by repeated past-life experiences, encounters that left him grappling with doubt and guilt alongside transcendent wonder.
"The Phoenician Messenger" invites readers into territories where religion, history, and personal destiny converge in unexpected ways. The narrative explores how a single object can bridge centuries and consciousness itself. At its heart, this novel asks whether we are bound by the past or liberated by understanding it. Readers will discover characters who must reconcile faith with doubt, tradition with authenticity, and the weight of inherited belief with the freedom to chart their own spiritual path.
"I want people to find freedom from contradictions and confusion," said Bentley-Baker. "Like the characters in this story, we deserve the liberty to be ourselves—perhaps with only wisdom from unexpected sources to guide us."
Published by Fulton Books, Dan Bentley-Baker's imaginative work offers readers a profound exploration of consciousness and belief across centuries. This novel challenges conventional thinking about spirituality and invites profound reflection on what connects us across time.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Phoenician Messenger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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