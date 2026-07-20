Recent Release, "The Expedition," from Fulton Books Author Princess Isabella, Follows Three Friends Who Encounter a Supernatural Mystery Beyond Comprehension
Dallas, TX, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Princess Isabella has completed a new book exploring the summer when three friends finally discover what locals had whispered about for generations. Set along the Cornwall River in upstate New York, the narrative follows Mal and his companions as they embark on sailing expeditions determined to encounter the legendary Time Wind. What begins as youthful curiosity transforms into an extraordinary encounter that challenges everything they thought possible, blending humor, tension, and wonder as their ordinary summer takes an unforgettable turn.
Drawing from her background as both an educator and globe-trotting observer of diverse cultures, Princess Isabella crafts a story designed to ignite imagination in young readers. Her years teaching students across different regions have equipped her with insight into what captures youthful hearts and minds, while her own passion for exploration and storytelling shines throughout the narrative. She writes with the deliberate intention of encouraging creative thinking and fostering a lasting love of reading among children from all walks of life.
"The Expedition" by Princess Isabella weaves adventure and mystery into a tale where the impossible becomes real, inviting readers to question the boundaries between legend and truth. Spanning one fateful summer, the story builds toward a climactic moment that will resonate with anyone who has ever wondered what lies beyond the horizon. Readers will discover that courage, friendship, and faith can guide us through even the most bewildering circumstances, and that some mysteries exist to transform us rather than frighten us.
"My greatest hope," said author Princess Isabella, "is that young readers will use this adventure to fuel their imaginations and understand that with faith and determination, even the most extraordinary circumstances can be navigated. I want every child to recognize their own capacity for bravery."
Published by Fulton Books, Princess Isabella's enthralling work captures the essence of youthful wonder and adventure. This novel reminds readers that the greatest journeys often lead us to discover who we truly are.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Expedition" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from her background as both an educator and globe-trotting observer of diverse cultures, Princess Isabella crafts a story designed to ignite imagination in young readers. Her years teaching students across different regions have equipped her with insight into what captures youthful hearts and minds, while her own passion for exploration and storytelling shines throughout the narrative. She writes with the deliberate intention of encouraging creative thinking and fostering a lasting love of reading among children from all walks of life.
"The Expedition" by Princess Isabella weaves adventure and mystery into a tale where the impossible becomes real, inviting readers to question the boundaries between legend and truth. Spanning one fateful summer, the story builds toward a climactic moment that will resonate with anyone who has ever wondered what lies beyond the horizon. Readers will discover that courage, friendship, and faith can guide us through even the most bewildering circumstances, and that some mysteries exist to transform us rather than frighten us.
"My greatest hope," said author Princess Isabella, "is that young readers will use this adventure to fuel their imaginations and understand that with faith and determination, even the most extraordinary circumstances can be navigated. I want every child to recognize their own capacity for bravery."
Published by Fulton Books, Princess Isabella's enthralling work captures the essence of youthful wonder and adventure. This novel reminds readers that the greatest journeys often lead us to discover who we truly are.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Expedition" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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