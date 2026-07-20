Recent Release, "The Candyland War," from Fulton Books Author Edna Windom Whisks, Young Readers Into a Whimsical Realm Where Destiny and Danger Collide
San Antonio, TX, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Edna Windom has completed a new book, "The Candyland War," a captivating children's adventure that follows an eight-year-old African princess facing an unexpected crossroads. When three arranged marriage proposals fail to capture her heart, she discovers an extraordinary escape—a hidden door within the palace maze that leads to Candyland, a breathtaking world constructed entirely of confections and sweets. Yet this sugary paradise harbors a darker reality: the candy inhabitants teeter on the brink of conflict, and the young princess soon realizes her arrival may hold the key to preventing catastrophe.
Edna Windom draws from her rich personal heritage and decades of life experience to craft this imaginative tale. As a retired Army veteran with deep family roots in Louisiana, she has spent the last four decades in San Antonio, Texas, where she has cultivated a profound appreciation for storytelling and the adventures that shape young minds. Her background infuses the narrative with authenticity and warmth, creating a world that resonates with both wonder and substance.
"The Candyland War" weaves together themes of self-discovery, courage, and the unexpected connections that bridge worlds. Readers will embark on a thrilling journey as the princess navigates this extraordinary realm, encountering allies and obstacles while grappling with questions about love, duty, and her own agency. The stakes intensify as she confronts the looming conflict threatening Candyland's inhabitants—and discovers whether romance and heroism await her in this fantastical domain.
"I wanted to create a story that empowers young readers to imagine their own possibilities," said Windom. "This tale celebrates a girl who refuses to accept others' definitions of her future and discovers that true adventure often lies beyond our expectations."
Published by Fulton Books, Edna Windom's enchanting work transports readers into a magical realm filled with wonder and significance. This imaginative adventure will delight young audiences while exploring profound questions about choice and destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Candyland War" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Edna Windom draws from her rich personal heritage and decades of life experience to craft this imaginative tale. As a retired Army veteran with deep family roots in Louisiana, she has spent the last four decades in San Antonio, Texas, where she has cultivated a profound appreciation for storytelling and the adventures that shape young minds. Her background infuses the narrative with authenticity and warmth, creating a world that resonates with both wonder and substance.
"The Candyland War" weaves together themes of self-discovery, courage, and the unexpected connections that bridge worlds. Readers will embark on a thrilling journey as the princess navigates this extraordinary realm, encountering allies and obstacles while grappling with questions about love, duty, and her own agency. The stakes intensify as she confronts the looming conflict threatening Candyland's inhabitants—and discovers whether romance and heroism await her in this fantastical domain.
"I wanted to create a story that empowers young readers to imagine their own possibilities," said Windom. "This tale celebrates a girl who refuses to accept others' definitions of her future and discovers that true adventure often lies beyond our expectations."
Published by Fulton Books, Edna Windom's enchanting work transports readers into a magical realm filled with wonder and significance. This imaginative adventure will delight young audiences while exploring profound questions about choice and destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Candyland War" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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