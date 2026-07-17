The Next Generation of Stand-Up Goes Live: VEEPS Partners with Helium Comedy to Stream the "Funniest Person Competition"
Featuring Eight 2-Hour Live Showdowns From Top Comedy Markets Across the Country, the Highly Anticipated Tournament Series Premieres Sunday, July 19, 2026 on VEEPS.
Los Angeles, CA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- VEEPS, the premier live-streaming entertainment platform, today announced a groundbreaking streaming partnership with Helium Comedy to broadcast the finals of its annual Funniest Person Competition. This high-energy, entertaining contest-style series spotlights the nation's premier emerging stand-up talent.
Spanning eight weeks, in eight club locations and with hundreds of comedic competitors, the first show kicks off in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 7pm Eastern and the series continues with live broadcasts available on VEEPS on Sunday nights throughout August and September.
The 2026 Live Finals Streaming Schedule on VEEPS:
July 19 – Buffalo’s Funniest live from Helium Comedy Club in Buffalo, NY
August 2 – Funniest Person in the Midwest live from Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis, IN
August 16 – Alabama’s Funniest live from Stardome Comedy Club in Birmingham, AL
August 30 – Portland’s Funniest live from Helium Comedy Club in Portland, OR
September 6 – North Carolina’s Funniest live from Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh, NC
September 13 – Atlanta’s Funniest live from Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta, GA
September 20 – Philly’s Phunniest live from Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, PA
September 27 – Funniest Person in Austin live from Cap City Comedy Club in Austin, TX
Each show will feature the best up-and-coming comics who, armed only with their original material, battled through multiple preliminary rounds to reach the finals and a chance to be crowned the city's definitive champion, earning career-boosting industry opportunities, exposure, a $3,500 cash prize and ultimate bragging rights as their city’s Funniest Person.
For over 20 years, Helium Comedy has served as the ultimate launchpad for mainstream comedy. The competition boasts an unparalleled track record for identifying future comedy icons. Notable alumni who parlayed their tournament victories into global stardom include Shane Gillis (Philly’s Phunniest, 2016) and Matt McCusker (Philly’s Phunniest, 2014)—who went on to build record-breaking global tours and podcast dominance—as well as Emmy-nominated Euphoria star Martha Kelly (Funniest Person in Austin, 2000), Emmy-winning writer Ian Karmel (Portland’s Funniest, 2011), and digital standout Josh Potter (Funniest Person in Buffalo, 2013).
"Audiences are engaging with stand-up competition formats that feature emerging talent," said Bart Coleman, VEEPS Head of Comedy. "By bringing the Funniest Person Competition to VEEPS, we are taking a proven, sold-out live franchise and opening the doors to a global audience. Viewers at home will get a front-row seat to watch the exact moment the next generation of comedy greatness is born.”
The Funniest Person Competition leverages Helium’s national footprint of top-tier comedy venues and built-in infrastructure to deliver an authentic, fast-paced competition format engineered for viral engagement. Comedy fans worldwide can stream the action live or watch on-demand at VEEPS.com or via the VEEPS app available globally for download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as on smart TVs including Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.
Ticket information for the live events and digital viewing passes for the VEEPS broadcasts will be available starting today. For more information, event schedules, and to purchase streaming access, visit https://veeps.com/funniestcomedian.
About VEEPS
Veeps is the world’s leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).
About Helium Comedy
Founded in 2005 and led by CEO Marc Grossman and COO Brad Grossman, Helium Comedy is one of the nation's premier independent comedy club operators, producing more than 7,000 live performances annually across ten venues throughout the United States. Its family of clubs includes Helium Comedy Club, Goodnights Comedy Club, Cap City Comedy Club, Bananas Comedy Club, and Stardome Comedy Club.
Beyond showcasing many of the world's leading comedians, Helium serves as a launchpad for emerging talent, original live experiences, and innovative entertainment concepts. With intimate venues, passionate audiences, and deep relationships throughout the comedy industry, Helium provides a unique environment where artists can develop new material, test original ideas, and build lasting careers.
Spanning eight weeks, in eight club locations and with hundreds of comedic competitors, the first show kicks off in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 7pm Eastern and the series continues with live broadcasts available on VEEPS on Sunday nights throughout August and September.
The 2026 Live Finals Streaming Schedule on VEEPS:
July 19 – Buffalo’s Funniest live from Helium Comedy Club in Buffalo, NY
August 2 – Funniest Person in the Midwest live from Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis, IN
August 16 – Alabama’s Funniest live from Stardome Comedy Club in Birmingham, AL
August 30 – Portland’s Funniest live from Helium Comedy Club in Portland, OR
September 6 – North Carolina’s Funniest live from Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh, NC
September 13 – Atlanta’s Funniest live from Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta, GA
September 20 – Philly’s Phunniest live from Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, PA
September 27 – Funniest Person in Austin live from Cap City Comedy Club in Austin, TX
Each show will feature the best up-and-coming comics who, armed only with their original material, battled through multiple preliminary rounds to reach the finals and a chance to be crowned the city's definitive champion, earning career-boosting industry opportunities, exposure, a $3,500 cash prize and ultimate bragging rights as their city’s Funniest Person.
For over 20 years, Helium Comedy has served as the ultimate launchpad for mainstream comedy. The competition boasts an unparalleled track record for identifying future comedy icons. Notable alumni who parlayed their tournament victories into global stardom include Shane Gillis (Philly’s Phunniest, 2016) and Matt McCusker (Philly’s Phunniest, 2014)—who went on to build record-breaking global tours and podcast dominance—as well as Emmy-nominated Euphoria star Martha Kelly (Funniest Person in Austin, 2000), Emmy-winning writer Ian Karmel (Portland’s Funniest, 2011), and digital standout Josh Potter (Funniest Person in Buffalo, 2013).
"Audiences are engaging with stand-up competition formats that feature emerging talent," said Bart Coleman, VEEPS Head of Comedy. "By bringing the Funniest Person Competition to VEEPS, we are taking a proven, sold-out live franchise and opening the doors to a global audience. Viewers at home will get a front-row seat to watch the exact moment the next generation of comedy greatness is born.”
The Funniest Person Competition leverages Helium’s national footprint of top-tier comedy venues and built-in infrastructure to deliver an authentic, fast-paced competition format engineered for viral engagement. Comedy fans worldwide can stream the action live or watch on-demand at VEEPS.com or via the VEEPS app available globally for download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as on smart TVs including Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.
Ticket information for the live events and digital viewing passes for the VEEPS broadcasts will be available starting today. For more information, event schedules, and to purchase streaming access, visit https://veeps.com/funniestcomedian.
About VEEPS
Veeps is the world’s leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).
About Helium Comedy
Founded in 2005 and led by CEO Marc Grossman and COO Brad Grossman, Helium Comedy is one of the nation's premier independent comedy club operators, producing more than 7,000 live performances annually across ten venues throughout the United States. Its family of clubs includes Helium Comedy Club, Goodnights Comedy Club, Cap City Comedy Club, Bananas Comedy Club, and Stardome Comedy Club.
Beyond showcasing many of the world's leading comedians, Helium serves as a launchpad for emerging talent, original live experiences, and innovative entertainment concepts. With intimate venues, passionate audiences, and deep relationships throughout the comedy industry, Helium provides a unique environment where artists can develop new material, test original ideas, and build lasting careers.
Contact
SPACEMOB LLCContact
Kia Stora
913-291-9046
https://space-mob.com/
Kia Stora
913-291-9046
https://space-mob.com/
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