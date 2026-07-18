Extreme Overflow Publishing Announces the Release of "The Money Moves Journal: A Strategic Financial Planning Resource for Entrepreneurs"
Extreme Overflow Publishing is proud to announce the release of The Money Moves Journal: A Financial Strategy & Wealth Planner for Entrepreneurs by financial strategist Christina David, founder of David & Associates.
Dacula, GA, July 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Extreme Overflow Publishing is proud to announce the release of "The Money Moves Journal: A Financial Strategy & Wealth Planner for Entrepreneurs," by financial strategist Christina David, founder of David & Associates.
Designed to help entrepreneurs move beyond simply managing finances and begin leading their businesses with intention, The Money Moves Journal serves as a practical companion for developing financial clarity, tracking progress, and making informed business decisions that support long-term wealth.
More than a traditional planner, the journal combines guided reflection, strategic planning, and financial organization into a structured system that encourages entrepreneurs to regularly evaluate their goals, monitor business performance, and create sustainable growth strategies.
"Financial success begins with intentional decisions," said Christina David. "This journal was created to help entrepreneurs develop consistent financial habits, strengthen their decision-making, and build businesses that create lasting wealth."
Inside, readers will find:
Guided financial planning exercises
CEO reflection prompts
Revenue and cash flow tracking tools
Goal-setting and accountability worksheets
Strategic planning pages designed for long-term business growth
Published by Extreme Overflow Publishing, The Money Moves Journal reflects the company's commitment to producing high-quality resources that educate, empower, and equip entrepreneurs to thrive both personally and professionally.
The journal is now available for purchase through Christina David's official platforms and select online retailers.
About Christina David
Christina David is a Financial Strategist, Fractional CFO, workshop facilitator, and founder of David & Associates. She partners with entrepreneurs and business owners to simplify financial management, improve profitability, and build sustainable systems that support long-term business success.
Designed to help entrepreneurs move beyond simply managing finances and begin leading their businesses with intention, The Money Moves Journal serves as a practical companion for developing financial clarity, tracking progress, and making informed business decisions that support long-term wealth.
More than a traditional planner, the journal combines guided reflection, strategic planning, and financial organization into a structured system that encourages entrepreneurs to regularly evaluate their goals, monitor business performance, and create sustainable growth strategies.
"Financial success begins with intentional decisions," said Christina David. "This journal was created to help entrepreneurs develop consistent financial habits, strengthen their decision-making, and build businesses that create lasting wealth."
Inside, readers will find:
Guided financial planning exercises
CEO reflection prompts
Revenue and cash flow tracking tools
Goal-setting and accountability worksheets
Strategic planning pages designed for long-term business growth
Published by Extreme Overflow Publishing, The Money Moves Journal reflects the company's commitment to producing high-quality resources that educate, empower, and equip entrepreneurs to thrive both personally and professionally.
The journal is now available for purchase through Christina David's official platforms and select online retailers.
About Christina David
Christina David is a Financial Strategist, Fractional CFO, workshop facilitator, and founder of David & Associates. She partners with entrepreneurs and business owners to simplify financial management, improve profitability, and build sustainable systems that support long-term business success.
Contact
Extreme Overflow PublishingContact
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
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