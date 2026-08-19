Kepon Biotech Launches Integrated Cross‑Border Solutions for Global Spermidine Procurement

Kepon Biotech provides multi‑grade spermidine and spermidine trihydrochloride for food, pharma, cosmetics and life‑science research. It mitigates cross‑border risks such as oxidative degradation, complex certification rules and HS misclassification. Backed by EAC, REACH, FDA and Halal credentials, it delivers one‑stop certification, nitrogen‑sealed temperature‑controlled logistics and multilingual customs documents for manufacturers, labs and distributors across EAEU, EU, U.S. and Middle‑East.