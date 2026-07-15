Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities.
Fairhope, AL, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Segers Aero Corporation is pleased to announce that Fairhope Aerospace has joined Segers. Fairhope Aerospace has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality component repair and overhaul services to commercial and military aviation customers. This acquisition expands Segers' maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") capabilities across hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components, further strengthening the company's ability to support military and commercial aviation platforms.
Fairhope Aerospace brings established expertise in the repair and overhaul of air management, flow control, actuation, hydraulic pumps, valves, and related line replacement units. These repair capabilities complement Segers' existing propulsion, engineering, and military aviation expertise and add a portfolio of more than 6,500 supported part numbers from over 150 manufacturers, spanning 34 ATA chapters and supporting more than 80 aircraft and platform applications.
“Fairhope Aerospace is an outstanding strategic addition to Segers. Its expertise in hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical component repair strengthens our component repair capabilities and enhances our ability to support military and commercial aviation customers. Just as importantly, Fairhope Aerospace shares our commitment to technical excellence, responsiveness, and customer service. Segers looks forward to welcoming the Fairhope Aerospace team and working together to continue delivering responsive, high-quality support to customers.” – Christo Kok, President and CEO
The acquisition reflects Segers’ continued strategy of expanding its integrated aerospace support capabilities through targeted investments that strengthen technical expertise, enhance customer support, and deliver enhanced lifecycle support solutions for military and commercial aviation customers.
About Segers Aero Corporation
Segers is a leading FAA-certified repair center that provides essential MRO services on mission-critical military platforms. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of engine, accessory, propeller, and engineering services for global operators of the C-130 and similar aircraft. Segers maintains a wide range of approvals from Rolls Royce, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, and the U.S. Air Force, in addition to national airworthiness approvals. The Company is recognized by its OEM partners and customers for superior quality and continuous improvement efforts. Segers is headquartered in Fairhope, AL, and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. For more information, visit www.segers.aero.
About Fairhope Aerospace
Fairhope Aerospace is an FAA Part 145 repair station based in Fairhope, AL, providing repair and overhaul services for aircraft components and line replacement units. The company’s capabilities include hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components, supported by integrated component sales and exchange services. For more information, visit www.fairhopeaero.com.
Fairhope Aerospace brings established expertise in the repair and overhaul of air management, flow control, actuation, hydraulic pumps, valves, and related line replacement units. These repair capabilities complement Segers' existing propulsion, engineering, and military aviation expertise and add a portfolio of more than 6,500 supported part numbers from over 150 manufacturers, spanning 34 ATA chapters and supporting more than 80 aircraft and platform applications.
“Fairhope Aerospace is an outstanding strategic addition to Segers. Its expertise in hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical component repair strengthens our component repair capabilities and enhances our ability to support military and commercial aviation customers. Just as importantly, Fairhope Aerospace shares our commitment to technical excellence, responsiveness, and customer service. Segers looks forward to welcoming the Fairhope Aerospace team and working together to continue delivering responsive, high-quality support to customers.” – Christo Kok, President and CEO
The acquisition reflects Segers’ continued strategy of expanding its integrated aerospace support capabilities through targeted investments that strengthen technical expertise, enhance customer support, and deliver enhanced lifecycle support solutions for military and commercial aviation customers.
About Segers Aero Corporation
Segers is a leading FAA-certified repair center that provides essential MRO services on mission-critical military platforms. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of engine, accessory, propeller, and engineering services for global operators of the C-130 and similar aircraft. Segers maintains a wide range of approvals from Rolls Royce, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, and the U.S. Air Force, in addition to national airworthiness approvals. The Company is recognized by its OEM partners and customers for superior quality and continuous improvement efforts. Segers is headquartered in Fairhope, AL, and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. For more information, visit www.segers.aero.
About Fairhope Aerospace
Fairhope Aerospace is an FAA Part 145 repair station based in Fairhope, AL, providing repair and overhaul services for aircraft components and line replacement units. The company’s capabilities include hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components, supported by integrated component sales and exchange services. For more information, visit www.fairhopeaero.com.
Contact
Segers Aero CorporationContact
Gretchen Harshberger
251-928-1878
www.segers.aero
Gretchen Harshberger
251-928-1878
www.segers.aero
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