Recent Release, "Betrayal's Fatal Edge," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Francis Baffour-Awuah Junior, Follows a Teenage Boy Finding Resilience After Betrayal at Camp
Cincinnati, OH, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Francis Baffour-Awuah Junior has completed a new book, "Betrayal's Fatal Edge," a coming-of-age narrative that follows fourteen-year-old Kwame as he arrives at Camp Ebenezer carrying the weight of a painful past and a stutter that robs him of his voice when it matters most. What Kwame anticipates as an ordinary Christian retreat—a simple week of prayer, games, and casual friendships—transforms into something far more profound when shocking events shatter the camp's tranquility and hidden truths begin to emerge.
With a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Florida State University and a career devoted to understanding how the world works through data and discovery, Francis Baffour-Awuah Junior has always recognized that behind every equation lies a human story. Raised in Ghana and educated across continents, he brings a nuanced perspective to questions of identity, resilience, and purpose. His writing reflects the conviction that strength often emerges in moments of vulnerability, and that hope can flourish even in the darkest circumstances.
In "Betrayal's Fatal Edge," readers will discover a narrative about finding courage in fear, acceptance despite self-doubt, and faith when everything seems uncertain. The novel confronts profound themes of betrayal, hopelessness, and pain, yet ultimately reveals how a young person can transform grief into growth. As Kwame navigates this pivotal journey, his experience becomes a testament to the quiet strength available to those willing to look beyond their circumstances and trust in something greater than themselves.
"My goal has always been to inspire others to look closer and think deeper," said author Francis Baffour-Awuah Junior. "In Kwame's story, I wanted to show that vulnerability isn't weakness—it's the foundation upon which genuine courage is built."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Francis Baffour-Awuah Junior's stirring work invites readers into a transformative exploration of adolescence, faith, and human connection. This novel reminds us that the most profound growth often emerges from our darkest moments.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Betrayal's Fatal Edge" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
With a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Florida State University and a career devoted to understanding how the world works through data and discovery, Francis Baffour-Awuah Junior has always recognized that behind every equation lies a human story. Raised in Ghana and educated across continents, he brings a nuanced perspective to questions of identity, resilience, and purpose. His writing reflects the conviction that strength often emerges in moments of vulnerability, and that hope can flourish even in the darkest circumstances.
In "Betrayal's Fatal Edge," readers will discover a narrative about finding courage in fear, acceptance despite self-doubt, and faith when everything seems uncertain. The novel confronts profound themes of betrayal, hopelessness, and pain, yet ultimately reveals how a young person can transform grief into growth. As Kwame navigates this pivotal journey, his experience becomes a testament to the quiet strength available to those willing to look beyond their circumstances and trust in something greater than themselves.
"My goal has always been to inspire others to look closer and think deeper," said author Francis Baffour-Awuah Junior. "In Kwame's story, I wanted to show that vulnerability isn't weakness—it's the foundation upon which genuine courage is built."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Francis Baffour-Awuah Junior's stirring work invites readers into a transformative exploration of adolescence, faith, and human connection. This novel reminds us that the most profound growth often emerges from our darkest moments.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Betrayal's Fatal Edge" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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