Investor Group Led by ATRyan Investments LLC Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Cuisine Solutions, Inc.
Omaha, NE, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- An investor group led by ATRyan Investments LLC (the "Purchaser") has commenced an offer to purchase (the "Offer") up to 75,000 shares of the common stock of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. ("CUSI") (the "Shares"), representing approximately 0.315% of the Company's outstanding common stock, at a purchase price of $25.00 per Share in cash, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Unless extended or terminated in accordance with its terms, the Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 14, 2026.
Shares of CUSI are quoted on the OTC Markets Expert Market, where liquidity is limited. The Purchase Price represents a substantial premium over the most recent reported trading price of the Shares as of the date of the Offer.
ATRyan Investments LLC is a Nebraska limited liability company focused on making investments in small and illiquid securities. The Purchaser is not affiliated with CUSI and is making the Offer solely to establish a passive investment position in the Shares.
Shareholders should read the Offer and related materials carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders are urged to consult with their financial, legal, tax, and other professional advisors before making any decision regarding the Offer.
This press release is provided solely to announce the commencement of the Offer and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Shares. The Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related Assignment Form, which set forth the complete terms and conditions of the Offer.
Shareholders may obtain, without charge, a copy of the Offer by contacting the Information Agent, Alliance Advisors, LLC, toll-free at (866) 206-8027 or by email at CUSI@allianceadvisors.com. The Information Agent is also available to answer questions regarding the Offer. The Depositary and Paying Agent for the Offer is Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company, located at 860 Blue Gentian Road, Suite 320, Eagan, Minnesota 55121. Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company may be contacted toll-free at (888) 290-1175 or by email at uscorporateactions@odysseytrust.com.
Shares of CUSI are quoted on the OTC Markets Expert Market, where liquidity is limited. The Purchase Price represents a substantial premium over the most recent reported trading price of the Shares as of the date of the Offer.
ATRyan Investments LLC is a Nebraska limited liability company focused on making investments in small and illiquid securities. The Purchaser is not affiliated with CUSI and is making the Offer solely to establish a passive investment position in the Shares.
Shareholders should read the Offer and related materials carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders are urged to consult with their financial, legal, tax, and other professional advisors before making any decision regarding the Offer.
This press release is provided solely to announce the commencement of the Offer and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Shares. The Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related Assignment Form, which set forth the complete terms and conditions of the Offer.
Shareholders may obtain, without charge, a copy of the Offer by contacting the Information Agent, Alliance Advisors, LLC, toll-free at (866) 206-8027 or by email at CUSI@allianceadvisors.com. The Information Agent is also available to answer questions regarding the Offer. The Depositary and Paying Agent for the Offer is Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company, located at 860 Blue Gentian Road, Suite 320, Eagan, Minnesota 55121. Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company may be contacted toll-free at (888) 290-1175 or by email at uscorporateactions@odysseytrust.com.
Contact
Alliance Advisors, LLC (Information Agent)Contact
Justin O'Keefe
866-206-8027
Justin O'Keefe
866-206-8027
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