Swarmalytics Deploys Autonomous AI Agent That Runs Complete Predictive Analysis Pipelines Without Human Intervention
Swarmalytics has deployed a live, autonomous AI agent that runs complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, with no human in the loop once it is running. The SwarmAI platform ingests data, trains its own models, simulates forward outcomes, and delivers analyst-quality narratives on a schedule. Its first application forecasts the insurance Producer Price Index 30 days out; the same platform generalizes to any data-rich industry.
Asheville, NC, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Swarmalytics, a predictive analytics firm with more than 30 years of institutional data science experience, today announced the deployment of an autonomous AI agent that executes complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, without human involvement once the system is running. The system is live and in production.
The agent ingests real-world data from external sources, engineers predictive features, trains its own model on the proprietary SwarmAI platform across 15,000 training iterations, and runs 500 Monte Carlo simulations to produce a full probability distribution of forward outcomes. It then synthesizes every output, including model-quality diagnostics and accuracy tracking against its own prior predictions, into a plain-language analytical narrative and delivers it to designated stakeholders on a set schedule.
The model is agentic. It keeps searching for a better solution, evaluating thousands of competing micro-models, and updating itself as new data arrives. The system keeps improving as the conditions it measures change.
SwarmAI is built for any organization that needs regular, high-quality predictive analysis across large or complex datasets, without building and maintaining an internal analyst team to produce it. Applications are in production or development across financial services, real estate, logistics, and other data-rich industries.
The first live application forecasts changes in the insurance component of the Producer Price Index 30 days forward, drawing on more than 170 macroeconomic data series from the Federal Reserve. Within insurance, the same engine extends to underwriting and pricing, severity and frequency forecasting, portfolio and capital modeling, claims triage, and rate-adequacy analysis.
"Most organizations can collect data," said Doug Newell, CEO of Swarmalytics. "The bottleneck is turning it into a judgment: what the data means, how confident to be, and how well the model has held up over time. That is what this system delivers, on a schedule, without an analyst team behind it."
Organizations interested in applying SwarmAI to their own forecasting and decision problems can contact Swarmalytics to arrange a briefing.
The deployment extends Swarmalytics's core capability, pattern recognition at machine scale, into a fully autonomous delivery format. The SwarmAI engine has been refined over two decades across engagements with AARP, UBS, and Bank of America, among others.
About Swarmalytics: Swarmalytics builds predictive analytics systems for institutional decision-makers. Founded by Doug Newell, former VP of Analytics at American Express and co-founder of seven companies, the firm has served Fortune 500 clients across financial services, insurance, and consumer markets for more than 30 years. Its proprietary SwarmAI platform uses swarm intelligence architecture to find signal across 16,000-plus variables per data point, at machine scale.
The agent ingests real-world data from external sources, engineers predictive features, trains its own model on the proprietary SwarmAI platform across 15,000 training iterations, and runs 500 Monte Carlo simulations to produce a full probability distribution of forward outcomes. It then synthesizes every output, including model-quality diagnostics and accuracy tracking against its own prior predictions, into a plain-language analytical narrative and delivers it to designated stakeholders on a set schedule.
The model is agentic. It keeps searching for a better solution, evaluating thousands of competing micro-models, and updating itself as new data arrives. The system keeps improving as the conditions it measures change.
SwarmAI is built for any organization that needs regular, high-quality predictive analysis across large or complex datasets, without building and maintaining an internal analyst team to produce it. Applications are in production or development across financial services, real estate, logistics, and other data-rich industries.
The first live application forecasts changes in the insurance component of the Producer Price Index 30 days forward, drawing on more than 170 macroeconomic data series from the Federal Reserve. Within insurance, the same engine extends to underwriting and pricing, severity and frequency forecasting, portfolio and capital modeling, claims triage, and rate-adequacy analysis.
"Most organizations can collect data," said Doug Newell, CEO of Swarmalytics. "The bottleneck is turning it into a judgment: what the data means, how confident to be, and how well the model has held up over time. That is what this system delivers, on a schedule, without an analyst team behind it."
Organizations interested in applying SwarmAI to their own forecasting and decision problems can contact Swarmalytics to arrange a briefing.
The deployment extends Swarmalytics's core capability, pattern recognition at machine scale, into a fully autonomous delivery format. The SwarmAI engine has been refined over two decades across engagements with AARP, UBS, and Bank of America, among others.
About Swarmalytics: Swarmalytics builds predictive analytics systems for institutional decision-makers. Founded by Doug Newell, former VP of Analytics at American Express and co-founder of seven companies, the firm has served Fortune 500 clients across financial services, insurance, and consumer markets for more than 30 years. Its proprietary SwarmAI platform uses swarm intelligence architecture to find signal across 16,000-plus variables per data point, at machine scale.
Contact
SwarmalyticsContact
Doug Newell
828-206-4062
https://Swarmalytics.com
Doug Newell
828-206-4062
https://Swarmalytics.com
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