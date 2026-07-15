Barbara J. Clark Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Longmeadow, MA, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Barbara J. Clark of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty/cosmetics. Clark will be included in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Barbara J. Clark
Barbara J. Clark is the owner of Luminous Glow, a tanning salon specializing in organic airbrush tanning. Luminous Glow is more than a salon; it is a lifestyle. Clark understands that people often feel their best when they are glowing after a day in the sun, but also recognizes that the sun’s harmful UV rays can damage skin cells and cause cancer.
Knowing this, Clark set out on a mission to find the best airbrush tanning products available. During this process, Clark tried sprays that turned her orange, products that bled onto her clothes and sheets, and products that faded quickly. Eventually, she found an organic product connected to a California-based tanning salon specializing in organic airbrush tanning. After trying the product, Clark knew she had found the ultimate tan. Known for their perfection in application and customer service, Luminous Glow was named Top Tanning Salon, Hamden County 2025.
Clark holds an A.S. in fashion merchandising from Lasell University. She also earned a certificate in medical assisting. She is affiliated with Living Local.
In her free time, Barbara enjoys making jewelry.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Barbara J. Clark
Barbara J. Clark is the owner of Luminous Glow, a tanning salon specializing in organic airbrush tanning. Luminous Glow is more than a salon; it is a lifestyle. Clark understands that people often feel their best when they are glowing after a day in the sun, but also recognizes that the sun’s harmful UV rays can damage skin cells and cause cancer.
Knowing this, Clark set out on a mission to find the best airbrush tanning products available. During this process, Clark tried sprays that turned her orange, products that bled onto her clothes and sheets, and products that faded quickly. Eventually, she found an organic product connected to a California-based tanning salon specializing in organic airbrush tanning. After trying the product, Clark knew she had found the ultimate tan. Known for their perfection in application and customer service, Luminous Glow was named Top Tanning Salon, Hamden County 2025.
Clark holds an A.S. in fashion merchandising from Lasell University. She also earned a certificate in medical assisting. She is affiliated with Living Local.
In her free time, Barbara enjoys making jewelry.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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