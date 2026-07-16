follow Inc. Names Media Exec Andy Kaplan to Advisory Board
Media Executive Andy Kaplan Joins follow Inc. Advisory Board. Chairman of KC Global Media Entertainment and former President of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks to advise on media strategy and growth.
Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- follow Inc., a vertically integrated digital advertising company, today announced that media executive Andy Kaplan has joined its Advisory Board, effective July 4, 2026. Kaplan will provide strategic counsel to the founding team as the company builds its follow 1.0 owned-media network and prepares FollowOS, its autonomous AI advertising platform, for commercial launch in January 2027.
A veteran of the global media and entertainment industry, Kaplan built and led Sony’s worldwide television networks business over a three-decade career and today chairs one of Southeast Asia’s largest broadcasters. In an advisory capacity with follow Inc, he will contribute guidance on media strategy, partnerships, and growth; the role carries no operational responsibility or governance authority.
Andy has operated at the highest levels of global media, and his perspective is exactly what a company building an owned-media network and an autonomous advertising platform requires to be successful. We’re fortunate to have him as part of the follow Inc team and look forward to his guidance. — Dean K. Ladell, Founder & CEO, follow Inc.
About Andy Kaplan
Andy Kaplan is the co-founder and Chairman of KC Global Media Entertainment (KCGM), established in 2020 to acquire Sony’s Asian media networks business and now the largest regional broadcaster in Southeast Asia. He is the former President of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, where over a thirty-year tenure at Sony he led the company’s global broadcasting businesses — more than 180 channel feeds reaching nearly two billion subscribers — growing the unit, through organic expansion and multiple acquisitions, into a business with over 4,000 employees.
Mr. Kaplan served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Sony Pictures Television Group, with prior roles at the Hollywood Stock Exchange, Hal Roach Studios, and Embassy Pictures. He has served as executive producer of the Amazon series Zorro and of M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television, and his board service includes the former chairmanship of NATPE and of the USC Annenberg Center for the Digital Future, and current directorship of NextTrip Inc.
About follow Inc
follow Inc. is a Los Angeles–based digital advertising company building two complementary platforms. follow 1.0 is an Instagram-based owned-media network; the company is building toward 350 million aggregate followers across 2,200 managed accounts, to be developed in phases. follow 2.0, known as FollowOS, is an autonomous AI advertising platform designed to manage end-to-end campaign execution on behalf of small and mid-sized businesses, with a commercial launch targeted for January 2027. Learn more at follow-inc.com.
Media Contact
Dean Ladell
follow Inc.
press@follow-inc.com
follow-inc.com
A veteran of the global media and entertainment industry, Kaplan built and led Sony’s worldwide television networks business over a three-decade career and today chairs one of Southeast Asia’s largest broadcasters. In an advisory capacity with follow Inc, he will contribute guidance on media strategy, partnerships, and growth; the role carries no operational responsibility or governance authority.
Andy has operated at the highest levels of global media, and his perspective is exactly what a company building an owned-media network and an autonomous advertising platform requires to be successful. We’re fortunate to have him as part of the follow Inc team and look forward to his guidance. — Dean K. Ladell, Founder & CEO, follow Inc.
About Andy Kaplan
Andy Kaplan is the co-founder and Chairman of KC Global Media Entertainment (KCGM), established in 2020 to acquire Sony’s Asian media networks business and now the largest regional broadcaster in Southeast Asia. He is the former President of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, where over a thirty-year tenure at Sony he led the company’s global broadcasting businesses — more than 180 channel feeds reaching nearly two billion subscribers — growing the unit, through organic expansion and multiple acquisitions, into a business with over 4,000 employees.
Mr. Kaplan served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Sony Pictures Television Group, with prior roles at the Hollywood Stock Exchange, Hal Roach Studios, and Embassy Pictures. He has served as executive producer of the Amazon series Zorro and of M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television, and his board service includes the former chairmanship of NATPE and of the USC Annenberg Center for the Digital Future, and current directorship of NextTrip Inc.
About follow Inc
follow Inc. is a Los Angeles–based digital advertising company building two complementary platforms. follow 1.0 is an Instagram-based owned-media network; the company is building toward 350 million aggregate followers across 2,200 managed accounts, to be developed in phases. follow 2.0, known as FollowOS, is an autonomous AI advertising platform designed to manage end-to-end campaign execution on behalf of small and mid-sized businesses, with a commercial launch targeted for January 2027. Learn more at follow-inc.com.
Media Contact
Dean Ladell
follow Inc.
press@follow-inc.com
follow-inc.com
Contact
follow Inc.Contact
Dean Ladell
213-324-5185
follow-inc.com
Dean Ladell
213-324-5185
follow-inc.com
Categories