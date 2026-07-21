Recent Release, "I Am Who He Says I Am," from Covenant Books Author Kedisha Ebanks, Offers a Thirty-Day Devotional Exploring Identity in Christ
Lorton, VA, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kedisha Ebanks has completed a new book, "I Am Who He Says I Am," which serves as a beacon for those struggling against worldly pressures and societal expectations. In a culture that constantly demands conformity and defines worth through external measures, this devotional invites readers to explore the profound depths of God's love and discover who they truly are beyond social labels and personal roles. Through practical applications, intimate reflections, and biblically grounded insights, Ebanks creates a sacred space where believers can confront self-doubt, shame, and insecurity by anchoring themselves in divine truth.
As a biblical counselor with over two decades of experience navigating both corporate environments and spiritual leadership, Kedisha brings authenticity and expertise to every page. Her journey—marked by a deep commitment to the Gospel's transformative power—has shaped her multifaceted work as a coach, consultant, and adviser. Through her firm, Aspiro Consulting Group, she has spent years helping individuals unlock their fullest potential across every dimension of life. This devotional represents the convergence of her professional wisdom and spiritual conviction, distilled into a resource designed to empower others.
"I Am Who He Says I Am" explores the liberating themes of identity, worth, and divine purpose that lie at the heart of Christian faith. Readers will discover how embracing their true identity in Christ dismantles shame, ignites clarity, and awakens confidence. The stakes are personal and eternal—the freedom to live authentically, the courage to reject worldly definitions of success, and the empowerment to step into the life God has ordained. Throughout this thirty-day journey, believers will experience the profound shift that occurs when they align their self-perception with God's declaration of their worth.
"I have witnessed countless individuals experience breakthrough when they finally understand who God says they are," said Ebanks. "This devotional distills that transformative truth into daily reflections designed to anchor your identity in Christ, not culture. My prayer is that each reader will rise into the empowered, abundant life they were created to live."
Published by Covenant Books, Kedisha Ebanks's spiritually enriching work provides readers with a practical pathway to freedom and self-discovery. This devotional equips believers to declare their true worth and live with the confidence that comes from understanding their identity in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this life-changing work can purchase "I Am Who He Says I Am" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a biblical counselor with over two decades of experience navigating both corporate environments and spiritual leadership, Kedisha brings authenticity and expertise to every page. Her journey—marked by a deep commitment to the Gospel's transformative power—has shaped her multifaceted work as a coach, consultant, and adviser. Through her firm, Aspiro Consulting Group, she has spent years helping individuals unlock their fullest potential across every dimension of life. This devotional represents the convergence of her professional wisdom and spiritual conviction, distilled into a resource designed to empower others.
"I Am Who He Says I Am" explores the liberating themes of identity, worth, and divine purpose that lie at the heart of Christian faith. Readers will discover how embracing their true identity in Christ dismantles shame, ignites clarity, and awakens confidence. The stakes are personal and eternal—the freedom to live authentically, the courage to reject worldly definitions of success, and the empowerment to step into the life God has ordained. Throughout this thirty-day journey, believers will experience the profound shift that occurs when they align their self-perception with God's declaration of their worth.
"I have witnessed countless individuals experience breakthrough when they finally understand who God says they are," said Ebanks. "This devotional distills that transformative truth into daily reflections designed to anchor your identity in Christ, not culture. My prayer is that each reader will rise into the empowered, abundant life they were created to live."
Published by Covenant Books, Kedisha Ebanks's spiritually enriching work provides readers with a practical pathway to freedom and self-discovery. This devotional equips believers to declare their true worth and live with the confidence that comes from understanding their identity in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this life-changing work can purchase "I Am Who He Says I Am" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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