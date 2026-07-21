Recent Release, "When Feelings Get Stuck," from Covenant Books Authors Jonathan Avery, MD and Elena Avery, Helps Children Understand Family Addiction
New York, NY, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Avery, MD and Elena Avery have completed a new book, called, "When Feelings Get Stuck: Helping Kids Understand Addiction in the Family"—an illustrated story designed to help young children navigate the confusing emotions that arise when a loved one struggles with addiction. Through simple language and warm, hopeful imagery, the narrative explains how "tricky helpers" like alcohol or drugs can attach themselves to a grown-up's brain, making it difficult for them to stop, even though they still love their family deeply. This tender approach transforms a difficult topic into something children can grasp and process.
Jonathan Avery, MD serves as vice chair for addiction psychiatry and a professor of clinical psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he also directs the Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship. His clinical expertise and research background provide the medical foundation for this work. Elena Avery, a student at the United Nations International School, brings a younger perspective that ensures the book resonates authentically with its intended audience. Together, they create a resource grounded in both professional knowledge and genuine understanding of how children experience family challenges.
"When Feelings Get Stuck" explores essential themes of love, confusion, and hope during difficult family circumstances. Through this compassionate guide, readers will discover that addiction is an illness affecting the brain, not a character flaw or reason to feel shame. Children learn that their feelings matter, that they are not responsible for a family member's addiction, and that seeking support is a sign of strength. The book ultimately empowers young readers to process complex emotions while maintaining connection to those they love.
"We wrote this book because children deserve clear, honest answers delivered with tenderness," said the authors. "Our goal is to help them understand that addiction doesn't erase love, and that their feelings are valid and important during this challenging journey."
Published by Covenant Books, Jonathan Avery, MD and Elena Avery's compassionate work provides families with an essential tool for difficult conversations. This resource helps children process their emotions and understand that they are not alone in their experience.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "When Feelings Get Stuck" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Jonathan Avery, MD serves as vice chair for addiction psychiatry and a professor of clinical psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he also directs the Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship. His clinical expertise and research background provide the medical foundation for this work. Elena Avery, a student at the United Nations International School, brings a younger perspective that ensures the book resonates authentically with its intended audience. Together, they create a resource grounded in both professional knowledge and genuine understanding of how children experience family challenges.
"When Feelings Get Stuck" explores essential themes of love, confusion, and hope during difficult family circumstances. Through this compassionate guide, readers will discover that addiction is an illness affecting the brain, not a character flaw or reason to feel shame. Children learn that their feelings matter, that they are not responsible for a family member's addiction, and that seeking support is a sign of strength. The book ultimately empowers young readers to process complex emotions while maintaining connection to those they love.
"We wrote this book because children deserve clear, honest answers delivered with tenderness," said the authors. "Our goal is to help them understand that addiction doesn't erase love, and that their feelings are valid and important during this challenging journey."
Published by Covenant Books, Jonathan Avery, MD and Elena Avery's compassionate work provides families with an essential tool for difficult conversations. This resource helps children process their emotions and understand that they are not alone in their experience.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "When Feelings Get Stuck" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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