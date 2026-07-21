Recent Release, "The Jetta Learn of Earth," from Covenant Books Author Amanda Murdock, Follows Twin Siblings Who Discover a Distant Planet That Transforms Their Education
Malvern, AR, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Murdock has completed a new book, "The Jetta Learn of Earth," which follows Irka and Freeza, twins who couldn't be more different from one another. While Freeza thrives in the classroom, eagerly absorbing knowledge, Irka struggles with focus and finds traditional learning tedious—until his teacher unveils an extraordinary announcement that changes everything. The existence of Earth, a mysterious planet in a faraway galaxy, ignites something within Irka that classroom lessons never could.
Drawing from her own background in a small Arkansas town where imagination flourished freely, Amanda Murdock crafted a narrative that speaks to the unique ways children learn and discover their passions. Her experiences in the military, her education in psychology and political science from UCA, and her work in mental health provided her with profound insight into human development and motivation. Now a devoted mother of five and educator within her local school district, Murdock understands intimately how young minds process wonder and curiosity.
"The Jetta Learn of Earth" explores the transformative power of genuine interest and how passion can unlock potential that traditional education alone cannot reach. Through Irka's journey toward Earth and discovery, readers will encounter themes of sibling bonds, individual learning styles, and the courage required to pursue what captivates your spirit. This adventure reminds us that engagement and wonder are the true catalysts for growth, and that not every path to knowledge looks the same.
"My hope is that readers, particularly young learners like Irka, recognize that their unique way of engaging with the world is valuable and worthy of exploration," said author Amanda Murdock.
Published by Covenant Books, Amanda Murdock's inventive work invites young readers into a universe of possibility and adventure. The story celebrates the diversity of learning styles and encourages children to embrace their individual paths toward knowledge and understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Jetta Learn of Earth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from her own background in a small Arkansas town where imagination flourished freely, Amanda Murdock crafted a narrative that speaks to the unique ways children learn and discover their passions. Her experiences in the military, her education in psychology and political science from UCA, and her work in mental health provided her with profound insight into human development and motivation. Now a devoted mother of five and educator within her local school district, Murdock understands intimately how young minds process wonder and curiosity.
"The Jetta Learn of Earth" explores the transformative power of genuine interest and how passion can unlock potential that traditional education alone cannot reach. Through Irka's journey toward Earth and discovery, readers will encounter themes of sibling bonds, individual learning styles, and the courage required to pursue what captivates your spirit. This adventure reminds us that engagement and wonder are the true catalysts for growth, and that not every path to knowledge looks the same.
"My hope is that readers, particularly young learners like Irka, recognize that their unique way of engaging with the world is valuable and worthy of exploration," said author Amanda Murdock.
Published by Covenant Books, Amanda Murdock's inventive work invites young readers into a universe of possibility and adventure. The story celebrates the diversity of learning styles and encourages children to embrace their individual paths toward knowledge and understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Jetta Learn of Earth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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