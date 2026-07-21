Recent Release, "Pet Loss and Grief," from Covenant Books Author A.H. Olmsted, Offers Biblical Perspective and Comfort for Those Grieving Departed Pets
Denver, CO, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A.H. Olmsted has completed a new book exploring the profound question that haunts many pet lovers: Will Fido Go To Heaven? Drawing from Scripture, this compassionate volume addresses the deep ache of losing a beloved animal while grounding readers in theological truth. Rather than offering hollow platitudes, Olmsted guides readers through direct biblical passages and historical accounts that speak to the eternal nature of our cherished creature companions, providing genuine solace during times of heartbreak.
The author brings authentic credibility to this sensitive subject through her own intense engagement with Scripture. Surrounded by both domestic and wild creatures in Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley alongside her husband Marc, Olmsted has devoted considerable time to rigorous biblical study with various educators in an effort to simplify sometimes confusing biblical topics.
In "Pet Loss and Grief; Will Fido Go To Heaven? A Biblical Perspective," readers will discover carefully chosen verses and narratives that illuminate what Scripture actually reveals about animals and the afterlife. Olmsted's purpose transcends mere academic exercise; she seeks to provide both healing and hope, inviting grieving individuals to contemplate a glorious future reunited with their animal friends. The stakes are profoundly personal—this book transforms raw sorrow into faith-grounded anticipation, allowing readers to move from despair toward joyful expectation rooted in God's promises.
"I wanted to dig deeper into biblical answers that aren't often addressed in Christian faith communities," said the author. "My hope is that readers find not just comfort, but genuine peace in knowing what Scripture truly teaches about their beloved pets."
Published by Covenant Books, A.H. Olmsted's insightful work provides biblical reassurance and theological grounding for anyone navigating the loss of a treasured animal companion. This resource transforms grief into hope through the lens of Scripture's own teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Pet Loss and Grief; Will Fido Go To Heaven? A Biblical Perspective" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings authentic credibility to this sensitive subject through her own intense engagement with Scripture. Surrounded by both domestic and wild creatures in Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley alongside her husband Marc, Olmsted has devoted considerable time to rigorous biblical study with various educators in an effort to simplify sometimes confusing biblical topics.
In "Pet Loss and Grief; Will Fido Go To Heaven? A Biblical Perspective," readers will discover carefully chosen verses and narratives that illuminate what Scripture actually reveals about animals and the afterlife. Olmsted's purpose transcends mere academic exercise; she seeks to provide both healing and hope, inviting grieving individuals to contemplate a glorious future reunited with their animal friends. The stakes are profoundly personal—this book transforms raw sorrow into faith-grounded anticipation, allowing readers to move from despair toward joyful expectation rooted in God's promises.
"I wanted to dig deeper into biblical answers that aren't often addressed in Christian faith communities," said the author. "My hope is that readers find not just comfort, but genuine peace in knowing what Scripture truly teaches about their beloved pets."
Published by Covenant Books, A.H. Olmsted's insightful work provides biblical reassurance and theological grounding for anyone navigating the loss of a treasured animal companion. This resource transforms grief into hope through the lens of Scripture's own teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Pet Loss and Grief; Will Fido Go To Heaven? A Biblical Perspective" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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