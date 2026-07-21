Recent Release, "Unheard Journeys," from Covenant Books Author Remi Jane, Explores How Broken Hearts Discover Healing Through Witnessing the Sacred Stories of Others
Livingston, TN, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Remi Jane has completed a new book, "Unheard Journeys," that follows Masie, a woman shaped by childhood trauma who is determined to build a better life for her children despite her own wounds. When Masie takes on a new job centered around listening to the life narratives of others, something unexpected begins to unfold within her. Through these intimate conversations with remarkable people nearing the end of their lives, her guarded heart gradually opens, and tender emotions take root where only hardness once existed.
Throughout her journey, Masie finds steady encouragement from her beloved grandfather, who gently reminds her that divine love has never abandoned her, regardless of the pain she has endured. Remi Jane draws from her own deep roots in family and community—having grown up in a large, tightly-knit household where memories were constantly being woven together—to bring authenticity to this narrative of connection and belonging.
"Unheard Journeys" reveals a profound truth: that Masie is neither overlooked nor forsaken, and that God's love has persistently held her through every season of her life. As she listens to the stories of those approaching life's end, Masie begins to recognize her own worth and discovers unexpected grace through her children, ultimately realizing that she too has been heard all along.
"This story came to life as I reflected on how our deepest healing often arrives when we step outside our own pain to honor the stories of others," said author Remi Jane. "Masie's journey taught me that we are never as alone as we believe, and that redemption can bloom in the most tender moments of connection."
Published by Covenant Books, Remi Jane's poignant work offers readers a tenderhearted exploration of trauma, faith, and the transformative power of being truly seen. This novel speaks to anyone who has questioned their worth and wondered if they mattered.
Readers who wish to experience this emotionally resonant work can purchase "Unheard Journeys" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Throughout her journey, Masie finds steady encouragement from her beloved grandfather, who gently reminds her that divine love has never abandoned her, regardless of the pain she has endured. Remi Jane draws from her own deep roots in family and community—having grown up in a large, tightly-knit household where memories were constantly being woven together—to bring authenticity to this narrative of connection and belonging.
"Unheard Journeys" reveals a profound truth: that Masie is neither overlooked nor forsaken, and that God's love has persistently held her through every season of her life. As she listens to the stories of those approaching life's end, Masie begins to recognize her own worth and discovers unexpected grace through her children, ultimately realizing that she too has been heard all along.
"This story came to life as I reflected on how our deepest healing often arrives when we step outside our own pain to honor the stories of others," said author Remi Jane. "Masie's journey taught me that we are never as alone as we believe, and that redemption can bloom in the most tender moments of connection."
Published by Covenant Books, Remi Jane's poignant work offers readers a tenderhearted exploration of trauma, faith, and the transformative power of being truly seen. This novel speaks to anyone who has questioned their worth and wondered if they mattered.
Readers who wish to experience this emotionally resonant work can purchase "Unheard Journeys" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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