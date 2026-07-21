Recent Release, "Star," from Covenant Books Author Candy Cable, Explores How Every Person is Uniquely Fashioned by the Creator
Rainsville, AL, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Candy Cable has completed a new book, titled, "Star," a spiritually enriching work designed to help children and young adults recognize their inherent worth through God's eyes. The narrative reinforces a fundamental truth: each individual possesses irreplaceable value as a beloved creation. Having personally struggled with feelings of inadequacy during her formative years, Cable felt moved to craft this affirming message for those wrestling with similar doubts about their place in the world.
Cable's journey through her own battles with self-doubt and rejection shaped her passion for reaching wounded hearts, particularly among the youngest generation. As a candid intercessor, teacher, and encourager, she has dedicated herself to being a calming presence for those navigating pain and uncertainty. Her authentic understanding of brokenness, forged through personal experience and God's transformative grace, infuses "Star" with genuine compassion and relatable wisdom.
Through "Star," Cable explores themes of divine acceptance and the profound importance of raising children with an awareness of God's boundless affection and respect for His truth. Readers will discover how certain words carry healing power, and Cable has intentionally crafted this work as a gift of encouragement. The stakes are high—helping young people internalize their worth before self-doubt takes root—and Cable approaches this mission with prayerful intention, having released this book with intercession for every person who encounters its pages.
"Jesus gave me this book one night quite unexpectedly, and I believe these healing words would have transformed my own childhood," said the author. "My deepest prayer is that every reader experiences the profound love and acceptance God has always intended for them."
Published by Covenant Books, Cable's faith-filled work offers transformative encouragement for readers of all ages. This book has the potential to reshape how individuals, especially children, perceive their own significance and place within God's design.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Star" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Cable's journey through her own battles with self-doubt and rejection shaped her passion for reaching wounded hearts, particularly among the youngest generation. As a candid intercessor, teacher, and encourager, she has dedicated herself to being a calming presence for those navigating pain and uncertainty. Her authentic understanding of brokenness, forged through personal experience and God's transformative grace, infuses "Star" with genuine compassion and relatable wisdom.
Through "Star," Cable explores themes of divine acceptance and the profound importance of raising children with an awareness of God's boundless affection and respect for His truth. Readers will discover how certain words carry healing power, and Cable has intentionally crafted this work as a gift of encouragement. The stakes are high—helping young people internalize their worth before self-doubt takes root—and Cable approaches this mission with prayerful intention, having released this book with intercession for every person who encounters its pages.
"Jesus gave me this book one night quite unexpectedly, and I believe these healing words would have transformed my own childhood," said the author. "My deepest prayer is that every reader experiences the profound love and acceptance God has always intended for them."
Published by Covenant Books, Cable's faith-filled work offers transformative encouragement for readers of all ages. This book has the potential to reshape how individuals, especially children, perceive their own significance and place within God's design.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Star" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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