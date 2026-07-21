Recent Release, "The Plague Perfumists," from Covenant Books Author Richard O'Halloran, Follows a Teen in 1347 France Who Battles the Black Plague Alongside Perfumists
Lemont, IL, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard O'Halloran has completed a new book, "The Plague Perfumists": Part One, a captivating tale of time travel and historical intervention. When fifteen-year-old Jack dream-travels to medieval France, he discovers himself standing before the Perfumist's Shop in Poissy, where three remarkable inventors—Leigh, Isil, and Abe—have crafted the legendary thieves' oil, a formula destined to end the plague ravaging Europe. Set against the backdrop of the Hundred Years' War, as the pestilence creeps northward from Italy toward Paris and England, Jack arrives at a pivotal moment when the continent's fate hangs in balance.
The author brings both scholarly depth and imaginative vision to this narrative, drawing on his lifelong interests in history, time travel research, and the transformative power of innovation. O'Halloran, who studied at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and Columbia College, Chicago, and contributed to college literary publications, weaves historical figures and events into a story that challenges readers to consider how ordinary individuals might alter the course of extraordinary circumstances. His previous work, Eisenhower in the Hightower, demonstrated his ability to blend personal narrative with sweeping historical scope.
In "The Plague Perfumists," readers will discover themes of courage, collaboration, and the hidden heroism required to change destiny. As Jack works alongside Joan of Arc and the perfumists to distribute their secret formula, the stakes escalate dramatically: King Edward III of England, desperate to save his citizens, bargains with France for the oil's secrets while offering Joan of Arc a pardon from execution. This enthralling story explores what happens when knowledge becomes currency, when alliances shift kingdoms, and when a teenager from another era becomes instrumental in preventing civilization's descent into extended darkness.
"The Plague Perfumists is a testament to how ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things when they understand the weight of their choices," said the author.
Published by Covenant Books, Richard O'Halloran's ambitious work offers readers an unforgettable blend of historical authenticity and speculative wonder. This narrative demonstrates how historical fiction can illuminate both past events and timeless human values.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "The Plague Perfumists" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings both scholarly depth and imaginative vision to this narrative, drawing on his lifelong interests in history, time travel research, and the transformative power of innovation. O'Halloran, who studied at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and Columbia College, Chicago, and contributed to college literary publications, weaves historical figures and events into a story that challenges readers to consider how ordinary individuals might alter the course of extraordinary circumstances. His previous work, Eisenhower in the Hightower, demonstrated his ability to blend personal narrative with sweeping historical scope.
In "The Plague Perfumists," readers will discover themes of courage, collaboration, and the hidden heroism required to change destiny. As Jack works alongside Joan of Arc and the perfumists to distribute their secret formula, the stakes escalate dramatically: King Edward III of England, desperate to save his citizens, bargains with France for the oil's secrets while offering Joan of Arc a pardon from execution. This enthralling story explores what happens when knowledge becomes currency, when alliances shift kingdoms, and when a teenager from another era becomes instrumental in preventing civilization's descent into extended darkness.
"The Plague Perfumists is a testament to how ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things when they understand the weight of their choices," said the author.
Published by Covenant Books, Richard O'Halloran's ambitious work offers readers an unforgettable blend of historical authenticity and speculative wonder. This narrative demonstrates how historical fiction can illuminate both past events and timeless human values.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "The Plague Perfumists" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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