Recent Release, "Fighting Lucifer," from Covenant Books Author Puresalt, Chronicles a Harrowing Journey Through Addiction and Darkness Toward Redemption
Columbia, SC, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Puresalt has completed a new book, "Fighting Lucifer: Arms from a Broken Wing," a testament to surviving life's most destructive forces. The narrative unfolds from the depths of addiction and despair, where the author found himself ensnared by choices that seemed to promise freedom but delivered only chains. Lost in a dark place, wrestling with hopelessness and bruised faith, Puresalt's story captures the raw anguish of someone convinced that no help could reach them. Yet within that darkness, a transformation began to emerge: one anchored in persistent prayer and an unexpected encounter with divine presence.
The author's background illuminates the profound stakes of this work. Abandoned by those who once believed in him, reduced to society's entertainment and mockery, Puresalt endured spiritual attacks that isolated him further. For years, he carried these burdens in silence, watching as adversarial forces built walls of deception around his testimony. Through relentless struggle, however, he learned to distinguish truth from illusion, discovering that God's greatest work often occurs within our darkest storms. This hard-won wisdom forms the foundation of his message.
"Fighting Lucifer" explores themes of redemption, divine intervention, and the transformative power of surrendering to God's armor. Readers will discover how Jesus—using clay as a symbol of humble restoration—restored spiritual sight to one who had become spiritually blind. The stakes are intensely personal yet universally resonant: the battle for one's soul, the triumph of faith over despair, and the possibility of becoming a vessel for truth in a world built on deception. This work serves as both confession and calling; an inmate's project to give back to society, inviting readers to examine their own lives without secrets between author and audience.
"I wanted you to know the truth about me so that way, we would have no secrets between us," said the author. "Every Word of God that flows from my tongue represents my Lord and Savior as the truth."
Published by Covenant Books, Puresalt's unflinching work offers profound hope to those battling their own demons. His testimony demonstrates that redemption remains possible even from the lowest places.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Fighting Lucifer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's background illuminates the profound stakes of this work. Abandoned by those who once believed in him, reduced to society's entertainment and mockery, Puresalt endured spiritual attacks that isolated him further. For years, he carried these burdens in silence, watching as adversarial forces built walls of deception around his testimony. Through relentless struggle, however, he learned to distinguish truth from illusion, discovering that God's greatest work often occurs within our darkest storms. This hard-won wisdom forms the foundation of his message.
"Fighting Lucifer" explores themes of redemption, divine intervention, and the transformative power of surrendering to God's armor. Readers will discover how Jesus—using clay as a symbol of humble restoration—restored spiritual sight to one who had become spiritually blind. The stakes are intensely personal yet universally resonant: the battle for one's soul, the triumph of faith over despair, and the possibility of becoming a vessel for truth in a world built on deception. This work serves as both confession and calling; an inmate's project to give back to society, inviting readers to examine their own lives without secrets between author and audience.
"I wanted you to know the truth about me so that way, we would have no secrets between us," said the author. "Every Word of God that flows from my tongue represents my Lord and Savior as the truth."
Published by Covenant Books, Puresalt's unflinching work offers profound hope to those battling their own demons. His testimony demonstrates that redemption remains possible even from the lowest places.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Fighting Lucifer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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