Recent Release, "Happy Helicopter and the Terrible Taterbugs," from Covenant Books Author Anita Powell Presents a Delightful Adventure Where Teamwork Saves the Day
Escondido, CA, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anita Powell has completed a new book, "Happy Helicopter and the Terrible Taterbugs," a charming children's story that begins with an unexpected crisis in Tatertown. When a swarm of Terrible Taterbugs descends upon the village with voracious appetites, the entire potato crop faces destruction. The children of Tatertown must rally together, putting their minds to work and discovering that cooperation and determination can overcome even the most daunting challenges.
Powell brings her extensive background in education to this sweet narrative, drawing from her decades of experience teaching primary grades and raising her own sons. A native of Pike County, Indiana, now residing in Southern California, she holds degrees in both secondary and elementary education from Anderson University and St. Francis University. During her career, Powell observed firsthand how stories captivate young minds and foster character development, igniting her passion for children's literature and inspiring her to create tales that reinforce important values.
In "Happy Helicopter and the Terrible Taterbugs," readers will discover themes of resilience, collaboration, and the quiet strength that emerges when individuals unite for a common purpose. Through the eyes of the determined children and their unlikely ally in Happy Helicopter, Powell weaves a heartwarming exploration of problem-solving and inner fortitude. Young readers will be inspired by this uplifting story that celebrates the power of teamwork and shows how even the smallest voices can make a meaningful difference.
From the author, "I wrote this story to help children understand that when we work together and believe in ourselves, we can accomplish remarkable things. My hope is that every child who reads about Happy Helicopter and the Terrible Taterbugs discovers their own inner strength and learns to value the friends and community around them."
Published by Covenant Books, Anita Powell's engaging work provides parents and educators with a valuable tool for teaching children about cooperation and perseverance. This gentle tale will resonate with young readers and spark meaningful conversations about character and community.
Readers who wish to experience this wholesome work can purchase "Happy Helicopter and the Terrible Taterbugs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Powell brings her extensive background in education to this sweet narrative, drawing from her decades of experience teaching primary grades and raising her own sons. A native of Pike County, Indiana, now residing in Southern California, she holds degrees in both secondary and elementary education from Anderson University and St. Francis University. During her career, Powell observed firsthand how stories captivate young minds and foster character development, igniting her passion for children's literature and inspiring her to create tales that reinforce important values.
In "Happy Helicopter and the Terrible Taterbugs," readers will discover themes of resilience, collaboration, and the quiet strength that emerges when individuals unite for a common purpose. Through the eyes of the determined children and their unlikely ally in Happy Helicopter, Powell weaves a heartwarming exploration of problem-solving and inner fortitude. Young readers will be inspired by this uplifting story that celebrates the power of teamwork and shows how even the smallest voices can make a meaningful difference.
From the author, "I wrote this story to help children understand that when we work together and believe in ourselves, we can accomplish remarkable things. My hope is that every child who reads about Happy Helicopter and the Terrible Taterbugs discovers their own inner strength and learns to value the friends and community around them."
Published by Covenant Books, Anita Powell's engaging work provides parents and educators with a valuable tool for teaching children about cooperation and perseverance. This gentle tale will resonate with young readers and spark meaningful conversations about character and community.
Readers who wish to experience this wholesome work can purchase "Happy Helicopter and the Terrible Taterbugs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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