Recent Release, "The Harvest," from Covenant Books Author J. D. Bruner, Explores an Epic Battle Between Celestial and Infernal Forces That Shape Human Destiny
Nashville, TN, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. D. Bruner has completed a new book, "The Harvest: The Calling," which plunges readers into a hidden dimension where the invisible world intersects with our own. In this opening chapter of an ambitious trilogy, the veil between realms grows thin, revealing a conflict that has raged since time's beginning. The Chosen Remnant, those awakened to supernatural truth, must confront an ancient prophecy and the forces arrayed against it, while ordinary people navigate a world transformed by extraordinary revelation.
Born in Nashville and shaped by a lifelong devotion to storytelling, Joshua Daniel Bruner brings the perspective of both artist and pastor to this narrative. His background in spiritual leadership and creative expression converges in work that examines profound questions about faith, purpose, and cosmic conflict. A recent graduate of Highlands College, Bruner channels his theological understanding and imaginative vision into tales designed to resonate across generations, drawing readers into conversations about meaning that echo far beyond the final page.
"The Harvest" stakes its narrative on an urgent premise: the war between light and darkness intensifies as a billionaire media magnate—himself a vessel for fallen powers—orchestrates humanity's descent into spiritual bondage. Readers will discover not merely an adventure narrative but an exploration of choice itself, where every decision carries eternal weight. Through richly layered storytelling, Bruner illuminates how the invisible realm touches every human life, and how ordinary individuals discover extraordinary courage when confronted with ultimate truth.
"I wrote this novel because I believe stories possess transformative power," said Bruner. "The Harvest isn't simply entertainment; it's an invitation to see your own world with new eyes and to recognize that the battles we face extend far beyond what we can perceive."
Published by Covenant Books, J. D. Bruner's gripping work challenges readers to examine their own spiritual reality and awakens them to the unseen dimensions that shape their existence. This expansive narrative invites audiences into a cosmos where faith becomes tangible and purpose crystallizes through trial.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Harvest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Born in Nashville and shaped by a lifelong devotion to storytelling, Joshua Daniel Bruner brings the perspective of both artist and pastor to this narrative. His background in spiritual leadership and creative expression converges in work that examines profound questions about faith, purpose, and cosmic conflict. A recent graduate of Highlands College, Bruner channels his theological understanding and imaginative vision into tales designed to resonate across generations, drawing readers into conversations about meaning that echo far beyond the final page.
"The Harvest" stakes its narrative on an urgent premise: the war between light and darkness intensifies as a billionaire media magnate—himself a vessel for fallen powers—orchestrates humanity's descent into spiritual bondage. Readers will discover not merely an adventure narrative but an exploration of choice itself, where every decision carries eternal weight. Through richly layered storytelling, Bruner illuminates how the invisible realm touches every human life, and how ordinary individuals discover extraordinary courage when confronted with ultimate truth.
"I wrote this novel because I believe stories possess transformative power," said Bruner. "The Harvest isn't simply entertainment; it's an invitation to see your own world with new eyes and to recognize that the battles we face extend far beyond what we can perceive."
Published by Covenant Books, J. D. Bruner's gripping work challenges readers to examine their own spiritual reality and awakens them to the unseen dimensions that shape their existence. This expansive narrative invites audiences into a cosmos where faith becomes tangible and purpose crystallizes through trial.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Harvest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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