SAFE Alliance Welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer
SAFE Alliance welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer, effective July 15. Beatty brings a over a decade of fundraising leadership, including a $10M capital campaign, to help SAFE strengthen community partnerships and investment in survivor safety, healing, and prevention services.
Austin, TX, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The SAFE Alliance, the Austin-based nonprofit serving survivors of family violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and trafficking, announced today that Jayden Beatty has joined the organization as Chief Development Officer, effective July 15, 2026.
Beatty brings more than a decade of nonprofit fundraising and leadership experience to SAFE. She has led the completion of a $10 million capital campaign, launched planned giving and peer-to-peer fundraising initiatives, and secured multi-million-dollar gifts, including six-figure contributions from corporate and individual donors and seven-figure foundation grants. Her background spans major gifts, development strategy, donor engagement, communications, board relations, and team leadership.
Beatty most recently served as the inaugural Executive Director of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Greater Austin Chapter, where she trained nonprofit fundraisers and organizational leaders and partnered with donors to advance philanthropic best practices across the Austin community. She has also held senior fundraising and leadership roles with organizations including AGE of Central Texas.
“Jayden is a respected and proven leader in Austin’s philanthropic community, and her arrival comes at a pivotal time for SAFE,” said Dr. Pierre Berastáin, CEO of The SAFE Alliance. She brings the strategic vision, relationships, and leadership needed to help more people understand that SAFE is essential public safety and public health infrastructure. Her work will strengthen our partnerships with the community, inspire greater investment in our mission, and ultimately ensure that more survivors can access the safety, healing, and hope they deserve.
“I’ve spent my career working to help communities understand that generosity on a long-term basis is the only way to solve long-term issues — and that’s exactly the work SAFE does every day,” said Beatty. “Violence and abuse are not isolated problems. They are connected to food insecurity, financial insecurity, and nearly every other long-term challenge we face as a community. SAFE’s comprehensive model — from immediate crisis intervention to prevention to long-term stability — is what drew me here, because it reflects that understanding. When SAFE says we change lives, we actually change an entire life. I’m honored to help more people in our community understand why that matters and how they can be a part of it."
Beatty holds a degree in Political Science from Southwestern University and has lived in the Greater Austin area for 13 years.
About The SAFE Alliance
SAFE Alliance provides safety, healing, and prevention services for survivors of family violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and trafficking in Central Texas. Learn more at www.safeaustin.org.
Beatty brings more than a decade of nonprofit fundraising and leadership experience to SAFE. She has led the completion of a $10 million capital campaign, launched planned giving and peer-to-peer fundraising initiatives, and secured multi-million-dollar gifts, including six-figure contributions from corporate and individual donors and seven-figure foundation grants. Her background spans major gifts, development strategy, donor engagement, communications, board relations, and team leadership.
Beatty most recently served as the inaugural Executive Director of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Greater Austin Chapter, where she trained nonprofit fundraisers and organizational leaders and partnered with donors to advance philanthropic best practices across the Austin community. She has also held senior fundraising and leadership roles with organizations including AGE of Central Texas.
“Jayden is a respected and proven leader in Austin’s philanthropic community, and her arrival comes at a pivotal time for SAFE,” said Dr. Pierre Berastáin, CEO of The SAFE Alliance. She brings the strategic vision, relationships, and leadership needed to help more people understand that SAFE is essential public safety and public health infrastructure. Her work will strengthen our partnerships with the community, inspire greater investment in our mission, and ultimately ensure that more survivors can access the safety, healing, and hope they deserve.
“I’ve spent my career working to help communities understand that generosity on a long-term basis is the only way to solve long-term issues — and that’s exactly the work SAFE does every day,” said Beatty. “Violence and abuse are not isolated problems. They are connected to food insecurity, financial insecurity, and nearly every other long-term challenge we face as a community. SAFE’s comprehensive model — from immediate crisis intervention to prevention to long-term stability — is what drew me here, because it reflects that understanding. When SAFE says we change lives, we actually change an entire life. I’m honored to help more people in our community understand why that matters and how they can be a part of it."
Beatty holds a degree in Political Science from Southwestern University and has lived in the Greater Austin area for 13 years.
About The SAFE Alliance
SAFE Alliance provides safety, healing, and prevention services for survivors of family violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and trafficking in Central Texas. Learn more at www.safeaustin.org.
Contact
The SAFE AllianceContact
Emily Arismendy
512.772.9374
www.safeaustin.org
Emily Arismendy
512.772.9374
www.safeaustin.org
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