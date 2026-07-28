Recent Release, "Breathe Through the Hard Stuff," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Marla L. Jackson, Equips Readers with Tools for Navigating Difficult Conversations
Manchester, NJ, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marla L. Jackson has completed a new book, "Breathe Through the Hard Stuff," which addresses a universal struggle: the anxiety and avoidance that surrounds hard conversations. Drawing from her three decades of experience as a leadership coach and human resources consultant, Jackson introduces the BREATHE framework: a principle-based, heart-centered compass designed to help readers find their voice and align it with their values. Whether facing workplace conflicts, family tensions, or personal challenges, readers will discover practical strategies for staying grounded when emotions threaten to overwhelm and for speaking truth with grace even when their voice trembles.
Throughout her career working with leaders at organizations like Prudential and American Express, Marla gained profound insight into high-stakes conversations and the transformative power of authentic communication. Raised by a single mother and now balancing her own roles as wife and mother of two, she brings both professional expertise and lived wisdom to her writing. Her philosophy serves as the foundation for helping others reclaim agency in their most challenging moments.
"Breathe Through the Hard Stuff" addresses the silence, defensiveness, and division that often accompany difficult dialogue. Through this empowering work, readers will learn to hold space for discomfort without shutting down, build trust in conversations that matter across all life domains, and stop losing themselves in conflict. The stakes are profound: mastering these skills transforms not only individual relationships but entire organizational cultures and family dynamics.
"My core belief is simple," said Jackson. "When the heart and mind align, words change—and outcomes follow. This book is my gift to anyone ready to lead their conversations with presence, purpose, and the power that comes from knowing their truth."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marla L. Jackson's enlightening work provides readers with actionable frameworks for navigating life's most consequential conversations. Countless individuals will find freedom from the exhaustion of walking on eggshells and discover the confidence to show up authentically in every interaction that matters.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Breathe Through the Hard Stuff" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Throughout her career working with leaders at organizations like Prudential and American Express, Marla gained profound insight into high-stakes conversations and the transformative power of authentic communication. Raised by a single mother and now balancing her own roles as wife and mother of two, she brings both professional expertise and lived wisdom to her writing. Her philosophy serves as the foundation for helping others reclaim agency in their most challenging moments.
"Breathe Through the Hard Stuff" addresses the silence, defensiveness, and division that often accompany difficult dialogue. Through this empowering work, readers will learn to hold space for discomfort without shutting down, build trust in conversations that matter across all life domains, and stop losing themselves in conflict. The stakes are profound: mastering these skills transforms not only individual relationships but entire organizational cultures and family dynamics.
"My core belief is simple," said Jackson. "When the heart and mind align, words change—and outcomes follow. This book is my gift to anyone ready to lead their conversations with presence, purpose, and the power that comes from knowing their truth."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marla L. Jackson's enlightening work provides readers with actionable frameworks for navigating life's most consequential conversations. Countless individuals will find freedom from the exhaustion of walking on eggshells and discover the confidence to show up authentically in every interaction that matters.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Breathe Through the Hard Stuff" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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