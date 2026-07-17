Perle Systems Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Integrity in Reliable Device Networking Hardware
Perle Systems is celebrating 50 years in business, a milestone that reflects five decades of innovation, integrity, and reliability in networking connectivity. Over that time, the company has evolved from a communications pioneer into a respected manufacturer of enterprise-grade networking and IoT connectivity solutions trusted worldwide.
Princeton, NJ, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Perle Systems, a global leader in advanced networking and IoT connectivity hardware, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026. Founded in 1976, the company has grown from a pioneering developer of hardware-based communication devices into a trusted manufacturer of high-reliability connectivity technologies used in mission-critical environments across virtually every industry worldwide. This milestone underscores the company’s sustained commitment to innovation, quality, and customer success in an increasingly connected world.
A Legacy Built on Innovation and Reliability
Entrepreneur Joe Perle established his company with a mission to advance data communications by replacing hardware‑logic systems with emerging embedded programming technologies. This change in approach enabled the design of products that are more capable, flexible, reliable, and faster to market. From its earliest days, Perle Systems embraced innovation as the core of its business, establishing manufacturing capabilities just one year after its founding and quickly launching advanced network communication products throughout the 1980s.
Perle Systems is recognized globally for designing and manufacturing a broad range of enterprise‑grade networking hardware. Its portfolio includes serial to Ethernet converters, console servers for out-of-band management, fiber media converters, industrial Ethernet switches, cellular routers, Ethernet extenders, and IoT connectivity solutions, all engineered to deliver secure, reliable, and seamless network interoperability.
Excellence in Mission‑Critical Connectivity
Perle’s products are widely used to enable secure connectivity across distributed environments, from data centers and utilities to transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and government. The company is especially known for its expertise in mission‑critical connectivity, including:
Device Networking & IoT Connectivity – Solutions that securely connect, monitor, and control remote devices, sensors, and IT equipment.
Out‑of‑Band Management (OOBM) – Console servers that allow data center managers to remotely manage routers, switches, servers, and other devices even during network outages, ensuring uptime and resilience.
Industrial‑Grade Routers & Media Converters – Hardware designed for harsh environments with high MTBF ratings, trusted components, and full interoperability with existing network architectures.
Data Center and Enterprise Infrastructure – High-performance console servers and industrial Ethernet switches that ensure secure and dependable management of network infrastructure.
Perle products are known for their exceptional durability, advanced security features, and competitive price‑to‑performance ratio. The company’s long-standing commitment to quality is reinforced by ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. All products are backed by best-in-class warranties.
Global Expansion and Industry Leadership
Perle Systems has grown into a global organization with sales offices and technical teams spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Its products are distributed through a wide‑reaching network of distribution partners, systems integrators, and resellers. Expert support, custom configurations, and rapid deployment options are available to customers worldwide.
Today, Perle technology supports enterprises in sectors such as finance, electric utilities, industrial manufacturing, transportation, education, healthcare, and telecommunications.
The company’s strengths, including extensive R&D investment, customer‑centric engineering, long product life cycles, and ownership of all hardware and software IP, have set Perle apart as a trusted manufacturer in an increasingly competitive networking marketplace.
Commitment to Customer-Centric Design
Perle’s philosophy has always centered on creating more capable, flexible, and reliable networking hardware that anticipates customer needs. The company differentiates itself by:
including all features in the base product price,
offering free firmware upgrades and access to live technical support,
ensuring products interoperate seamlessly with any network architecture through adherence to open standards and extensive compatibility testing, and
using premium components from leading Western semiconductor manufacturers to guarantee long‑term reliability.
This unwavering dedication to quality has helped Perle earn the trust of Fortune 500 companies, public utilities, global telecom providers, and data centers worldwide.
Looking Ahead: Continued Innovation for the Next 50 Years
As Perle Systems moves into its next chapter, the company remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and customer-driven development to meet the evolving needs of industries. With an expanding portfolio embracing out-of-band management, IoT connectivity, edge computing integration, and enhanced cybersecurity features, Perle continues to push the boundaries of what networking solutions can achieve.
About Perle Systems
Founded in 1976, Perle Systems designs and manufactures reliable, high‑performance device networking hardware, media converters, IoT connectivity solutions, and secure OOBM technologies. The company serves a global market with products that meet strict industrial and enterprise‑grade standards, backed by best‑in‑class warranties and live technical support. Perle has offices in 9 countries and sells its products through a globally established distributor, system integrator, and reseller channel.
A Legacy Built on Innovation and Reliability
Entrepreneur Joe Perle established his company with a mission to advance data communications by replacing hardware‑logic systems with emerging embedded programming technologies. This change in approach enabled the design of products that are more capable, flexible, reliable, and faster to market. From its earliest days, Perle Systems embraced innovation as the core of its business, establishing manufacturing capabilities just one year after its founding and quickly launching advanced network communication products throughout the 1980s.
Perle Systems is recognized globally for designing and manufacturing a broad range of enterprise‑grade networking hardware. Its portfolio includes serial to Ethernet converters, console servers for out-of-band management, fiber media converters, industrial Ethernet switches, cellular routers, Ethernet extenders, and IoT connectivity solutions, all engineered to deliver secure, reliable, and seamless network interoperability.
Excellence in Mission‑Critical Connectivity
Perle’s products are widely used to enable secure connectivity across distributed environments, from data centers and utilities to transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and government. The company is especially known for its expertise in mission‑critical connectivity, including:
Device Networking & IoT Connectivity – Solutions that securely connect, monitor, and control remote devices, sensors, and IT equipment.
Out‑of‑Band Management (OOBM) – Console servers that allow data center managers to remotely manage routers, switches, servers, and other devices even during network outages, ensuring uptime and resilience.
Industrial‑Grade Routers & Media Converters – Hardware designed for harsh environments with high MTBF ratings, trusted components, and full interoperability with existing network architectures.
Data Center and Enterprise Infrastructure – High-performance console servers and industrial Ethernet switches that ensure secure and dependable management of network infrastructure.
Perle products are known for their exceptional durability, advanced security features, and competitive price‑to‑performance ratio. The company’s long-standing commitment to quality is reinforced by ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. All products are backed by best-in-class warranties.
Global Expansion and Industry Leadership
Perle Systems has grown into a global organization with sales offices and technical teams spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Its products are distributed through a wide‑reaching network of distribution partners, systems integrators, and resellers. Expert support, custom configurations, and rapid deployment options are available to customers worldwide.
Today, Perle technology supports enterprises in sectors such as finance, electric utilities, industrial manufacturing, transportation, education, healthcare, and telecommunications.
The company’s strengths, including extensive R&D investment, customer‑centric engineering, long product life cycles, and ownership of all hardware and software IP, have set Perle apart as a trusted manufacturer in an increasingly competitive networking marketplace.
Commitment to Customer-Centric Design
Perle’s philosophy has always centered on creating more capable, flexible, and reliable networking hardware that anticipates customer needs. The company differentiates itself by:
including all features in the base product price,
offering free firmware upgrades and access to live technical support,
ensuring products interoperate seamlessly with any network architecture through adherence to open standards and extensive compatibility testing, and
using premium components from leading Western semiconductor manufacturers to guarantee long‑term reliability.
This unwavering dedication to quality has helped Perle earn the trust of Fortune 500 companies, public utilities, global telecom providers, and data centers worldwide.
Looking Ahead: Continued Innovation for the Next 50 Years
As Perle Systems moves into its next chapter, the company remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and customer-driven development to meet the evolving needs of industries. With an expanding portfolio embracing out-of-band management, IoT connectivity, edge computing integration, and enhanced cybersecurity features, Perle continues to push the boundaries of what networking solutions can achieve.
About Perle Systems
Founded in 1976, Perle Systems designs and manufactures reliable, high‑performance device networking hardware, media converters, IoT connectivity solutions, and secure OOBM technologies. The company serves a global market with products that meet strict industrial and enterprise‑grade standards, backed by best‑in‑class warranties and live technical support. Perle has offices in 9 countries and sells its products through a globally established distributor, system integrator, and reseller channel.
Contact
Perle SystemsContact
Marc Reppin
1-800-467-3753
www.perle.com
Marc Reppin
1-800-467-3753
www.perle.com
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