Back-to-Back! San Diego County Maid Brigade Named Best Cleaning Service in North County for the Second Year in a Row
San Diego County Maid Brigade is proud to announce that it has been named the 2026 Best Cleaning Service in the North Coast News Best of North County Awards, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this community-voted recognition.
Oceanside, CA, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- San Diego County Maid Brigade is proud to announce that it has been named the 2026 Best Cleaning Service in the North Coast News Best of North County Awards, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this community-voted recognition.
The award reflects the trust and confidence of homeowners and businesses throughout North County San Diego who continue to choose Maid Brigade for its exceptional service, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to creating healthier living and working environments.
Unlike traditional cleaning companies, San Diego County Maid Brigade exclusively uses non-toxic, VOC-free cleaning solutions through its PUREcleaning® system, helping families enjoy a cleaner home without harsh chemical residues. The company's approach is designed to protect the health of customers, children, pets, and its own cleaning professionals while delivering outstanding cleaning results.
"We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition for a second straight year," said Adam Ziegelman, Owner of San Diego County Maid Brigade. "This award belongs to our amazing team, whose professionalism and genuine care for our customers are evident in every home they clean. It's especially meaningful because it comes directly from the community we have the privilege to serve."
Serving homeowners throughout North County San Diego, San Diego County Maid Brigade combines industry-leading cleaning methods, environmentally responsible products, and exceptional customer service to help busy families enjoy cleaner, healthier homes—and more time to spend on what matters most.
The award reflects the trust and confidence of homeowners and businesses throughout North County San Diego who continue to choose Maid Brigade for its exceptional service, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to creating healthier living and working environments.
Unlike traditional cleaning companies, San Diego County Maid Brigade exclusively uses non-toxic, VOC-free cleaning solutions through its PUREcleaning® system, helping families enjoy a cleaner home without harsh chemical residues. The company's approach is designed to protect the health of customers, children, pets, and its own cleaning professionals while delivering outstanding cleaning results.
"We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition for a second straight year," said Adam Ziegelman, Owner of San Diego County Maid Brigade. "This award belongs to our amazing team, whose professionalism and genuine care for our customers are evident in every home they clean. It's especially meaningful because it comes directly from the community we have the privilege to serve."
Serving homeowners throughout North County San Diego, San Diego County Maid Brigade combines industry-leading cleaning methods, environmentally responsible products, and exceptional customer service to help busy families enjoy cleaner, healthier homes—and more time to spend on what matters most.
Contact
San Diego County Maid BrigadeContact
Adam Ziegelman
760-690-3600
https://san-diego-county.maidbrigade.com
Adam Ziegelman
760-690-3600
https://san-diego-county.maidbrigade.com
Categories