Midnight Sun Explores the Beauty and Fragility of Earth's Polar Frontiers
Photographer Joseph Seif has spent years capturing global campaigns for some of the world's largest brands, but it was during an assignment in Antarctica with National Geographic Expeditions that his artistic direction took a profound turn. Witnessing the visible effects of climate change and increasing human activity across the polar regions inspired a body of work that would eventually become Midnight Sun, a new photography book published by Daylight Books.
Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Photographer Joseph Seif has spent years capturing global campaigns for some of the world's largest brands, but it was during an assignment in Antarctica with National Geographic Expeditions that his artistic direction took a profound turn. Witnessing the visible effects of climate change and increasing human activity across the polar regions inspired a body of work that would eventually become Midnight Sun, a new photography book published by Daylight Books.
Featuring 100 color photographs created across Antarctica, Svalbard, and East Greenland, Midnight Sun is both a celebration of extraordinary landscapes and an examination of the environmental and cultural pressures reshaping them. Rather than presenting the poles as untouched wilderness, Seif's photographs reveal places where ancient glaciers, volcanic coastlines, abandoned mining settlements, military installations, and Indigenous communities intersect with the realities of a rapidly changing planet.
The collection balances moments of breathtaking beauty with subtle reminders of vulnerability. Expansive seascapes and towering ice formations are juxtaposed with traces of human industry and settlement, encouraging viewers to consider humanity's evolving relationship with some of the world's last great wildernesses.
Renowned mountaineer and author Jamling Tenzing Norgay, who wrote the book's foreword, describes Seif's work as more than landscape photography.
"His work does not simply capture the natural beauty of the poles; it bears witness to their fragility and to the human stories that unfold at their very edges."
Norgay, the son of legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, whose historic 1953 ascent of Mount Everest alongside Sir Edmund Hillary changed the course of exploration history, sees Midnight Sun as an invitation to reflect on humanity's responsibility toward these environments.
He writes that the photographs pose questions extending beyond aesthetics: What role do humans play in places that appear timeless yet are increasingly vulnerable? How will future generations judge the choices being made today? Will the polar regions remain protected sanctuaries or become landscapes defined by exploitation?
For Seif, the project also marked a personal turning point. In a recent interview with VoyageLA, he described Midnight Sun as "a shift in my career toward work that matters on a planetary scale." The experience ultimately led him to co-found Creative Climate Lab, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expedition storytelling focused on polar environments and ocean research.
Although widely known for his commercial photography and cinematography, Seif has long maintained an independent fine art practice. His previous monograph, ONWARD, chronicled more than a decade of photographic work across multiple countries, documenting both his travels and the evolution of his visual style. He is also an accomplished classical pianist and composer, bringing a multidisciplinary perspective to his creative work.
With Midnight Sun, Seif expands beyond documentary photography to create images that are both visually immersive and quietly provocative. Rather than offering simple conclusions, the photographs encourage viewers to contemplate the complex relationship between human progress and environmental stewardship.
As Norgay concludes in the book's foreword:
"Joseph's photographs invite us to look closely, to consider not only the beauty of these frozen worlds but the part we play in shaping their future. This is the true spirit of exploration: to see clearly, to feel deeply, and to act wisely."
Midnight Sun is published by Daylight Books in hardcover. The 160-page volume features 100 photographs presented in a large-format 12 × 13-inch edition.
Featuring 100 color photographs created across Antarctica, Svalbard, and East Greenland, Midnight Sun is both a celebration of extraordinary landscapes and an examination of the environmental and cultural pressures reshaping them. Rather than presenting the poles as untouched wilderness, Seif's photographs reveal places where ancient glaciers, volcanic coastlines, abandoned mining settlements, military installations, and Indigenous communities intersect with the realities of a rapidly changing planet.
The collection balances moments of breathtaking beauty with subtle reminders of vulnerability. Expansive seascapes and towering ice formations are juxtaposed with traces of human industry and settlement, encouraging viewers to consider humanity's evolving relationship with some of the world's last great wildernesses.
Renowned mountaineer and author Jamling Tenzing Norgay, who wrote the book's foreword, describes Seif's work as more than landscape photography.
"His work does not simply capture the natural beauty of the poles; it bears witness to their fragility and to the human stories that unfold at their very edges."
Norgay, the son of legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, whose historic 1953 ascent of Mount Everest alongside Sir Edmund Hillary changed the course of exploration history, sees Midnight Sun as an invitation to reflect on humanity's responsibility toward these environments.
He writes that the photographs pose questions extending beyond aesthetics: What role do humans play in places that appear timeless yet are increasingly vulnerable? How will future generations judge the choices being made today? Will the polar regions remain protected sanctuaries or become landscapes defined by exploitation?
For Seif, the project also marked a personal turning point. In a recent interview with VoyageLA, he described Midnight Sun as "a shift in my career toward work that matters on a planetary scale." The experience ultimately led him to co-found Creative Climate Lab, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expedition storytelling focused on polar environments and ocean research.
Although widely known for his commercial photography and cinematography, Seif has long maintained an independent fine art practice. His previous monograph, ONWARD, chronicled more than a decade of photographic work across multiple countries, documenting both his travels and the evolution of his visual style. He is also an accomplished classical pianist and composer, bringing a multidisciplinary perspective to his creative work.
With Midnight Sun, Seif expands beyond documentary photography to create images that are both visually immersive and quietly provocative. Rather than offering simple conclusions, the photographs encourage viewers to contemplate the complex relationship between human progress and environmental stewardship.
As Norgay concludes in the book's foreword:
"Joseph's photographs invite us to look closely, to consider not only the beauty of these frozen worlds but the part we play in shaping their future. This is the true spirit of exploration: to see clearly, to feel deeply, and to act wisely."
Midnight Sun is published by Daylight Books in hardcover. The 160-page volume features 100 photographs presented in a large-format 12 × 13-inch edition.
Contact
Joseph Seif Visuals LLCContact
Joseph Seif
415-310-2711
www.josephseif.com
Joseph Seif
415-310-2711
www.josephseif.com
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