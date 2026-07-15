Midnight Sun Explores the Beauty and Fragility of Earth's Polar Frontiers

Photographer Joseph Seif has spent years capturing global campaigns for some of the world's largest brands, but it was during an assignment in Antarctica with National Geographic Expeditions that his artistic direction took a profound turn. Witnessing the visible effects of climate change and increasing human activity across the polar regions inspired a body of work that would eventually become Midnight Sun, a new photography book published by Daylight Books.