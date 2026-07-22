Recent Release, "Second Chances: the Sequel," from Page Publishing Author J. Terry Shull, Explores How a Wormhole Journey Transforms Characters' Lives
Helena, MT, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. Terry Shull has completed a new book, "Second Chances: The Sequel," which picks up where the original novel left off, answering the lingering questions about the characters who emerged from their extraordinary passage through time. Some choose to remain in the past, determined to correct their mistakes and build entirely new lives, while others face more complicated decisions about where they truly belong. The narrative follows those who venture forward, discovering that second chances often come with unexpected costs and unforeseen consequences.
Drawing from decades of teaching experience and a lifetime of athletics, Shull brings authenticity to his storytelling. His background—including a doctoral degree in English and 56 years in the classroom—informs the psychological depth of his characters, most of whom are inspired by real people he has known. His extensive life experiences, from competitive sports to personal loss, have shaped a perspective that blends realism with imaginative exploration.
In "Second Chances: The Sequel," the protagonist remains single-minded in his pursuit of an increasingly elusive goal. After perceiving his path blocked, he travels to the near future, undergoes a complete transformation of identity and appearance, yet his ambition never wavers—it has evolved into a complex obsession fueled by an ingenious strategy. Mystery permeates every page as Shull weaves paranormal elements throughout the narrative, deliberately leading readers down misleading paths while challenging their assumptions about what is possible and what lies beyond ordinary perception.
"My characters live in a world where second chances demand genuine transformation," said Shull. "The sequel explores whether changing your name and appearance can truly change your destiny, and what happens when obsession becomes your only constant."
Published by Page Publishing, J. Terry Shull's enthralling work transports readers through time and into the depths of human motivation and desire. This tale will captivate those who crave mysteries that refuse easy resolution.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Second Chances: The Sequel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from decades of teaching experience and a lifetime of athletics, Shull brings authenticity to his storytelling. His background—including a doctoral degree in English and 56 years in the classroom—informs the psychological depth of his characters, most of whom are inspired by real people he has known. His extensive life experiences, from competitive sports to personal loss, have shaped a perspective that blends realism with imaginative exploration.
In "Second Chances: The Sequel," the protagonist remains single-minded in his pursuit of an increasingly elusive goal. After perceiving his path blocked, he travels to the near future, undergoes a complete transformation of identity and appearance, yet his ambition never wavers—it has evolved into a complex obsession fueled by an ingenious strategy. Mystery permeates every page as Shull weaves paranormal elements throughout the narrative, deliberately leading readers down misleading paths while challenging their assumptions about what is possible and what lies beyond ordinary perception.
"My characters live in a world where second chances demand genuine transformation," said Shull. "The sequel explores whether changing your name and appearance can truly change your destiny, and what happens when obsession becomes your only constant."
Published by Page Publishing, J. Terry Shull's enthralling work transports readers through time and into the depths of human motivation and desire. This tale will captivate those who crave mysteries that refuse easy resolution.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Second Chances: The Sequel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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