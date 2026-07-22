Recent Release, "COWBOY UP!" from Page Publishing Author David R. Busby, Explores Personal Accountability Through Practical Wisdom for Success
Leeds, AL, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David R. Busby has completed a new book, titled, "COWBOY UP!": The one person you are always responsible for is yourself! Keys to Success in Life, Business, and School, which serves as a practical guide for readers seeking to take control of their destiny. Through straightforward advice addressing fundamental principles, Busby equips readers with actionable strategies they can implement immediately in their daily lives, whether navigating personal challenges, academic pursuits, or professional endeavors.
As a retired civil and structural engineer who founded his own company in 1995 and successfully sold it in 2024, Busby brings authentic experience to his teachings. His professional journey as a registered engineer across twenty-one states, combined with his passion for athletics—including his role as a national C license soccer coach and his participation on his high school's inaugural soccer team—has shaped his understanding of discipline, resilience, and personal responsibility. These real-world experiences inform every page of his work.
In "COWBOY UP!" readers will discover the essential truth that self-reliance forms the foundation of achievement across all life domains. Busby illuminates how taking ownership of one's circumstances, choices, and growth leads to tangible progress in career advancement, academic excellence, and personal fulfillment. The themes woven throughout challenge readers to embrace accountability as their greatest asset, transforming how they approach obstacles and opportunities alike.
"I wrote this book to share the lessons I've learned through building a business, coaching young athletes, and living with intentionality," said Busby. "My goal is to inspire readers to recognize that their success ultimately depends on the choices they make and the responsibility they assume for their own lives."
Published by Page Publishing, David R. Busby's instructive work empowers readers to reclaim agency over their futures. This compelling resource demonstrates that sustainable success begins with understanding the undeniable connection between personal accountability and achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "COWBOY UP!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a retired civil and structural engineer who founded his own company in 1995 and successfully sold it in 2024, Busby brings authentic experience to his teachings. His professional journey as a registered engineer across twenty-one states, combined with his passion for athletics—including his role as a national C license soccer coach and his participation on his high school's inaugural soccer team—has shaped his understanding of discipline, resilience, and personal responsibility. These real-world experiences inform every page of his work.
In "COWBOY UP!" readers will discover the essential truth that self-reliance forms the foundation of achievement across all life domains. Busby illuminates how taking ownership of one's circumstances, choices, and growth leads to tangible progress in career advancement, academic excellence, and personal fulfillment. The themes woven throughout challenge readers to embrace accountability as their greatest asset, transforming how they approach obstacles and opportunities alike.
"I wrote this book to share the lessons I've learned through building a business, coaching young athletes, and living with intentionality," said Busby. "My goal is to inspire readers to recognize that their success ultimately depends on the choices they make and the responsibility they assume for their own lives."
Published by Page Publishing, David R. Busby's instructive work empowers readers to reclaim agency over their futures. This compelling resource demonstrates that sustainable success begins with understanding the undeniable connection between personal accountability and achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "COWBOY UP!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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