Recent Release, "Hillbilly Combat Judo," from Page Publishing Author Richard Scott, Revives Forgotten Combat Techniques Through Martial Arts Expertise and Rare Interviews
Marshall, AR, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Scott has completed a new book, "Hillbilly Combat Judo" that captures an entirely different era of martial arts practice through the eyes of those who lived it. Drawing from candid interviews with World War II veterans and practitioners who studied judo before 1945, this work presents a perspective that diverges sharply from contemporary instruction methods. The book combines aphorisms—brief, sententious statements of truth and principle—with detailed illustrations and technical drawings of old-school judo and jujitsu techniques as they were taught between the 1930s and 1955, offering readers a window into a martial arts tradition that has largely vanished from modern practice.
Professor Scott's journey to this work is as unconventional as its subject matter. Born in Hillbilly Holler, Arkansas, he earned his distinctive nickname during military service and carried it with honor throughout his life. After traveling the world, he returned home to settle atop the Devil's Backbone in rural Arkansas. His six decades of martial arts experience, teaching, and dedicated study have uniquely positioned him to chronicle this lost knowledge. The observations and information he gathered from Pacific Theater veterans and those trained in judo during and after the war fundamentally shaped his understanding of the art as a complete martial system rather than merely a sport.
"Hillbilly Combat Judo" explores the combat dimensions of judo that extend far beyond contemporary sporting applications. Readers will discover the forbidden techniques (Kinshi Waza) and unconventional methods that defined martial arts training during a transformative historical period. This work represents the culmination of Scott's curiosity across sixty-five years of study, preserving techniques and wisdom that might otherwise be lost to time while honoring the veterans and pioneers who shaped this distinctive fighting tradition.
"I wanted to preserve what those warriors and dedicated practitioners knew before judo became primarily a sport," said Scott. "This book is my effort to honor their knowledge and give readers access to a complete martial arts system that encompassed far more than what we teach today."
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Scott's illuminating work preserves rare martial arts history and practical combat knowledge for contemporary readers. This singular collection bridges generations of fighting expertise and historical perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase "Hillbilly Combat Judo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Professor Scott's journey to this work is as unconventional as its subject matter. Born in Hillbilly Holler, Arkansas, he earned his distinctive nickname during military service and carried it with honor throughout his life. After traveling the world, he returned home to settle atop the Devil's Backbone in rural Arkansas. His six decades of martial arts experience, teaching, and dedicated study have uniquely positioned him to chronicle this lost knowledge. The observations and information he gathered from Pacific Theater veterans and those trained in judo during and after the war fundamentally shaped his understanding of the art as a complete martial system rather than merely a sport.
"Hillbilly Combat Judo" explores the combat dimensions of judo that extend far beyond contemporary sporting applications. Readers will discover the forbidden techniques (Kinshi Waza) and unconventional methods that defined martial arts training during a transformative historical period. This work represents the culmination of Scott's curiosity across sixty-five years of study, preserving techniques and wisdom that might otherwise be lost to time while honoring the veterans and pioneers who shaped this distinctive fighting tradition.
"I wanted to preserve what those warriors and dedicated practitioners knew before judo became primarily a sport," said Scott. "This book is my effort to honor their knowledge and give readers access to a complete martial arts system that encompassed far more than what we teach today."
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Scott's illuminating work preserves rare martial arts history and practical combat knowledge for contemporary readers. This singular collection bridges generations of fighting expertise and historical perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase "Hillbilly Combat Judo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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