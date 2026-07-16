Recent Release, "Dad's Not Home," from Page Publishing Author Stephanie Pease, Addresses the Profound Impact of Paternal Absence on Children with Candor
Corinne, UT, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Pease has completed a new book, "Dad's Not Home" that opens a window into the inner world of children navigating the complexity of an absent father. Through thoughtful prose and authentic emotion, the narrative invites readers to witness the vulnerability and confusion children experience when their dad is not present, exploring the self-doubt that often accompanies such absence and the questions that linger in young hearts and minds.
Pease brings the perspective of WhisperMoon Manuscripts, a dedicated team focused on educating and entertaining families with wisdom gained through lived experience. Her work reflects a deep commitment to strengthening the family system, recognizing it as the foundation of human connection and wellbeing. This collaborative approach to storytelling emphasizes practical insight alongside heartfelt understanding.
In "Dad's Not Home" readers discover a transformative resource that shifts accountability while validating children's feelings and honoring paternal perspectives. The book serves as a bridge between parent and child, offering fathers a tangible opportunity to communicate their absence with reassurance and love. By addressing insecurities head-on and providing context for a father's circumstances, this work empowers families to heal wounds and strengthen their bonds despite geographical or emotional distance.
"I created this book because every child deserves to understand that their father's absence reflects his situation, not their worth," said Pease.
Published by Page Publishing, Stephanie Pease's tender work provides solace and understanding to families experiencing paternal separation. This resource transforms a painful reality into an opportunity for deeper communication and lasting emotional connection.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Dad's Not Home" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Pease brings the perspective of WhisperMoon Manuscripts, a dedicated team focused on educating and entertaining families with wisdom gained through lived experience. Her work reflects a deep commitment to strengthening the family system, recognizing it as the foundation of human connection and wellbeing. This collaborative approach to storytelling emphasizes practical insight alongside heartfelt understanding.
In "Dad's Not Home" readers discover a transformative resource that shifts accountability while validating children's feelings and honoring paternal perspectives. The book serves as a bridge between parent and child, offering fathers a tangible opportunity to communicate their absence with reassurance and love. By addressing insecurities head-on and providing context for a father's circumstances, this work empowers families to heal wounds and strengthen their bonds despite geographical or emotional distance.
"I created this book because every child deserves to understand that their father's absence reflects his situation, not their worth," said Pease.
Published by Page Publishing, Stephanie Pease's tender work provides solace and understanding to families experiencing paternal separation. This resource transforms a painful reality into an opportunity for deeper communication and lasting emotional connection.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Dad's Not Home" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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