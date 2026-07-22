Recent Release, "Just Call Me Bob," from Page Publishing Author Michael Kaufman, Explores How Artificial Intelligence Will Reshape Human Civilization
Ottawa, OH, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Kaufman has completed a new book, "Just Call Me Bob," a nuanced narrative following a computer programmer who reflects on his eighty-year journey through an era of unprecedented technological transformation. As the protagonist looks back across the decades, he chronicles his remarkable career in AI technology and witnesses firsthand the seismic shifts that have redefined society, industry, and human connection itself.
Kaufman's background as a devoted storyteller began during the COVID-19 pandemic when distance from his grandchildren inspired him to create fictional tales and share them through the mail. What started as a creative way to maintain family bonds evolved into a passionate commitment to crafting narratives that captivate young readers and instill in them a love of literature.
"Just Call Me Bob" explores profound themes about innovation, adaptation, and the evolution of mankind in an age dominated by robotic advancement and artificial intelligence. Through Bob's intimate reflections, readers will discover how AI technology fundamentally alters human potential, relationships, and the very fabric of existence. The narrative serves as a imaginative window into possible futures, prompting readers to consider both the possibilities and challenges that await society.
"I wanted to create a story that helps young readers understand the tremendous changes coming in our world," said Kaufman. "By following Bob's journey, children can begin to comprehend how technology shapes our future and why their generation will be uniquely positioned to guide humanity through these transformative times."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Kaufman's enlightening work invites readers of all ages to contemplate humanity's relationship with technology and innovation. This narrative serves as an essential conversation starter about the future we're building together.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Just Call Me Bob" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Kaufman's background as a devoted storyteller began during the COVID-19 pandemic when distance from his grandchildren inspired him to create fictional tales and share them through the mail. What started as a creative way to maintain family bonds evolved into a passionate commitment to crafting narratives that captivate young readers and instill in them a love of literature.
"Just Call Me Bob" explores profound themes about innovation, adaptation, and the evolution of mankind in an age dominated by robotic advancement and artificial intelligence. Through Bob's intimate reflections, readers will discover how AI technology fundamentally alters human potential, relationships, and the very fabric of existence. The narrative serves as a imaginative window into possible futures, prompting readers to consider both the possibilities and challenges that await society.
"I wanted to create a story that helps young readers understand the tremendous changes coming in our world," said Kaufman. "By following Bob's journey, children can begin to comprehend how technology shapes our future and why their generation will be uniquely positioned to guide humanity through these transformative times."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Kaufman's enlightening work invites readers of all ages to contemplate humanity's relationship with technology and innovation. This narrative serves as an essential conversation starter about the future we're building together.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Just Call Me Bob" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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