Recent Release, "Mysteries in Imperial City," from Page Publishing Author Kenneth Jeffres, Follows Superpowered Detectives Unraveling a Conspiracy
Dayton, OH, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth Jeffres has completed his new book, "Mysteries in Imperial City: First Strike Force," a gripping exploration of an elite organization of superpowered police officers sworn to defend Zekion and her people from the darkest threats. When the Imperial City police discover a John Doe whose death bears the unmistakable marks of superhuman intervention, the First Strike Force springs into action. Lightning and Angel are assigned to investigate, but their initial inquiries yield frustratingly sparse evidence and a single eyewitness account. What begins as a straightforward case spirals into something far more sinister as they descend into the criminal underworld, each lead spawning new mysteries and fresh casualties.
A lifelong enthusiast of fantasy, science fiction, and horror narratives, Kenneth Jeffres draws upon his deep passion for comic books and anime to craft this suspenseful adventure. His background in imaginative storytelling shines throughout the narrative, creating a world that feels both fantastical and disturbingly real. The author's dedication to his craft is evident in the meticulous construction of his mystery, where every clue matters and danger lurks around every corner.
In "Mysteries in Imperial City," Jeffres weaves together parallel investigations that converge into something terrifying. Kid and Zero's separate inquiry into another John Doe—murdered by a towering figure wielding a hammer—uncovers unexpected connections to Lightning and Angel's case. As these four formidable detectives unite in their pursuit of justice, readers will discover the chilling truth behind the victims' identities and the cryptic final words that haunt the investigation: Nelcaria. The novel explores themes of duty, corruption, and the price of seeking truth in a world where evil operates with calculated precision.
"I wanted to create a mystery that challenges both my characters and my readers," said Jeffres. "The First Strike Force operates in a world where superpowers are real, but evil is far more complicated than any single villain. This story explores what happens when those sworn to protect society must confront forces they don't fully understand."
Published by Page Publishing, Kenneth Jeffres's enthralling work delivers an action-packed narrative that will keep readers turning pages late into the night. The novel stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in the face of darkness and the determination required to uncover hidden truths.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Mysteries in Imperial City" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A lifelong enthusiast of fantasy, science fiction, and horror narratives, Kenneth Jeffres draws upon his deep passion for comic books and anime to craft this suspenseful adventure. His background in imaginative storytelling shines throughout the narrative, creating a world that feels both fantastical and disturbingly real. The author's dedication to his craft is evident in the meticulous construction of his mystery, where every clue matters and danger lurks around every corner.
In "Mysteries in Imperial City," Jeffres weaves together parallel investigations that converge into something terrifying. Kid and Zero's separate inquiry into another John Doe—murdered by a towering figure wielding a hammer—uncovers unexpected connections to Lightning and Angel's case. As these four formidable detectives unite in their pursuit of justice, readers will discover the chilling truth behind the victims' identities and the cryptic final words that haunt the investigation: Nelcaria. The novel explores themes of duty, corruption, and the price of seeking truth in a world where evil operates with calculated precision.
"I wanted to create a mystery that challenges both my characters and my readers," said Jeffres. "The First Strike Force operates in a world where superpowers are real, but evil is far more complicated than any single villain. This story explores what happens when those sworn to protect society must confront forces they don't fully understand."
Published by Page Publishing, Kenneth Jeffres's enthralling work delivers an action-packed narrative that will keep readers turning pages late into the night. The novel stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in the face of darkness and the determination required to uncover hidden truths.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Mysteries in Imperial City" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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