Recent Release, "Born Into His Name," from Page Publishing Author Joann Gecht, Explores One Woman's Extraordinary Journey of Survival and Redemption
Wisconsin Rapids, WI, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joann Gecht has completed a new book, "Born Into His Name," which chronicles her life growing up on Chicago's unforgiving streets and the seismic impact of her brother's involvement in one of the nation's most notorious crimes. Born in January 1964, Gecht's early years were defined by a world few could comprehend: one where family loyalty collided with moral reckoning, and silence felt like the only refuge. This unflinching account takes readers into the raw complexity of a life shaped by tragedy, secrecy, and the weight of inherited shame.
Throughout her formative years, Gecht endured trauma that might have silenced her forever, yet she chose a different path. Her background as a survivor of Chicago's brutal reality gave her the resilience necessary to confront truths that others preferred to remain hidden. With courage as her compass, Gecht transformed her pain into purpose, becoming a voice for those trapped in cycles of darkness and despair.
"Born Into His Name" unveils the profound themes of resilience, redemption, and the human capacity to rise above our origins. Readers will discover how one woman reclaimed her identity from the shadows of her family's tragic history, finding healing through honest reckoning and authentic truth-telling. This stirring testament reveals that our circumstances need not define our destiny—and that speaking truth, however painful, can liberate both the teller and the listener.
"My story is fundamentally about finding my voice and choosing to speak what others feared to face," said Gecht. "Through years of silence and inner struggle, I discovered that redemption begins when we stop hiding from our past and start living into our purpose."
Published by Page Publishing, Joann Gecht's powerful work offers readers an inspiring exploration of survival and transformation. Her testimony stands as a beacon for anyone seeking to overcome adversity and reclaim their life's meaning.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Born Into His Name" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Throughout her formative years, Gecht endured trauma that might have silenced her forever, yet she chose a different path. Her background as a survivor of Chicago's brutal reality gave her the resilience necessary to confront truths that others preferred to remain hidden. With courage as her compass, Gecht transformed her pain into purpose, becoming a voice for those trapped in cycles of darkness and despair.
"Born Into His Name" unveils the profound themes of resilience, redemption, and the human capacity to rise above our origins. Readers will discover how one woman reclaimed her identity from the shadows of her family's tragic history, finding healing through honest reckoning and authentic truth-telling. This stirring testament reveals that our circumstances need not define our destiny—and that speaking truth, however painful, can liberate both the teller and the listener.
"My story is fundamentally about finding my voice and choosing to speak what others feared to face," said Gecht. "Through years of silence and inner struggle, I discovered that redemption begins when we stop hiding from our past and start living into our purpose."
Published by Page Publishing, Joann Gecht's powerful work offers readers an inspiring exploration of survival and transformation. Her testimony stands as a beacon for anyone seeking to overcome adversity and reclaim their life's meaning.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Born Into His Name" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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