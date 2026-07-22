Recent Release, "Elements of Arguments, Strategies, and Processes in Environmental Public Policy Decision," Examines How Policy Decisions Are Shaped Interdisciplinarily
New Orleans, LA, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chidi Mark Onyenekwu, Ph.D, MSC (Civil Engineering), BSC Environmental Sciences has completed a new book, "Elements of Arguments, Strategies, and Processes in Environmental Public Policy Decision," which delves into the intricate mechanisms behind environmental policy formulation. The work investigates how both private and public sector decision-makers construct arguments, employ strategic frameworks, and navigate procedural requirements when addressing critical environmental concerns. By analyzing the intersection of policy development and environmental advocacy, the book reveals the multifaceted nature of how organizations and institutions respond to environmental challenges at every level of governance.
Dr. Onyenekwu brings decades of professional expertise to this scholarly examination. As a retired professor and former Department head of Safety and Health Technology at Delgado Community College in New Orleans, he has dedicated his career to environmental education and practice. His academic credentials include a doctorate in Instructional Leadership and Academic Curriculum, a Master of Civil Engineering with concentration in Environmental Sciences, and a Bachelor of Environmental Technology. Beyond academia, he founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Mcuniic International, an environmental consulting firm specializing in evaluating potential environmental impacts of proposed projects and existing operations while assessing risks related to asbestos and construction hazards. His extensive memberships and fellowships—including the American Society of Safety Engineers, Institute of Environmental Education at Loyola University, and leadership roles in organizations dedicated to environmental education and African research advancement—underscore his authoritative standing in this field.
"Elements of Arguments, Strategies, and Processes in Environmental Public Policy Decision" addresses a fundamental question: Do academic disciplines shape the arguments, processes, and elements employed in environmental public policy decisions? Through rigorous analysis, readers will discover how different perspectives influence policy outcomes and gain insight into the decision-making frameworks that govern environmental protection efforts. This exploration illuminates the relationships between scholarly thinking, professional practice, and real-world policy implementation, offering invaluable knowledge for policymakers, environmental professionals, educators, and anyone invested in understanding how environmental governance actually functions.
"This work emerged from my conviction that understanding the architecture of environmental policy decisions is essential for improving our collective response to environmental challenges," said the author. "By examining the arguments and processes that drive these decisions, we can better appreciate how different disciplines contribute to solutions and where gaps in understanding may exist."
Published by Page Publishing, Chidi Mark Onyenekwu’s enlightening work provides readers with essential frameworks for comprehending policy formation. The book equips professionals, academics, and engaged citizens with the analytical tools necessary to participate meaningfully in environmental policy discussions.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Elements of Arguments, Strategies, and Processes in Environmental Public Policy Decision" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Dr. Onyenekwu brings decades of professional expertise to this scholarly examination. As a retired professor and former Department head of Safety and Health Technology at Delgado Community College in New Orleans, he has dedicated his career to environmental education and practice. His academic credentials include a doctorate in Instructional Leadership and Academic Curriculum, a Master of Civil Engineering with concentration in Environmental Sciences, and a Bachelor of Environmental Technology. Beyond academia, he founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Mcuniic International, an environmental consulting firm specializing in evaluating potential environmental impacts of proposed projects and existing operations while assessing risks related to asbestos and construction hazards. His extensive memberships and fellowships—including the American Society of Safety Engineers, Institute of Environmental Education at Loyola University, and leadership roles in organizations dedicated to environmental education and African research advancement—underscore his authoritative standing in this field.
"Elements of Arguments, Strategies, and Processes in Environmental Public Policy Decision" addresses a fundamental question: Do academic disciplines shape the arguments, processes, and elements employed in environmental public policy decisions? Through rigorous analysis, readers will discover how different perspectives influence policy outcomes and gain insight into the decision-making frameworks that govern environmental protection efforts. This exploration illuminates the relationships between scholarly thinking, professional practice, and real-world policy implementation, offering invaluable knowledge for policymakers, environmental professionals, educators, and anyone invested in understanding how environmental governance actually functions.
"This work emerged from my conviction that understanding the architecture of environmental policy decisions is essential for improving our collective response to environmental challenges," said the author. "By examining the arguments and processes that drive these decisions, we can better appreciate how different disciplines contribute to solutions and where gaps in understanding may exist."
Published by Page Publishing, Chidi Mark Onyenekwu’s enlightening work provides readers with essential frameworks for comprehending policy formation. The book equips professionals, academics, and engaged citizens with the analytical tools necessary to participate meaningfully in environmental policy discussions.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Elements of Arguments, Strategies, and Processes in Environmental Public Policy Decision" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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