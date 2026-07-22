Recent Release, "Muscles and Meals," from Page Publishing Author Glenn Sasser, Offers a Practical Guide to Sustainable Fitness Through Proven Workouts and Nutrition
Hampstead, NC, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Glenn Sasser has completed a new book, "Muscles and Meals": A Guide for Exercising and Eating, which addresses a fundamental challenge facing gym newcomers across all age groups. Drawing from decades of personal experience, Sasser recognizes that countless individuals abandon their fitness aspirations due to unrealistic plans and misunderstanding of essential training principles. This comprehensive guide transforms that frustration into actionable progress by introducing a straightforward three-day workout program built around six foundational exercises. Beginning with light weights and manageable repetitions, readers learn to progress methodically toward heavier loads and increased volume, establishing the foundation for long-term success.
The author brings extraordinary credentials to this endeavor. Sasser is a celebrated football coach who guided multiple North Carolina high school teams to championship appearances while earning both AP Coach of the Year and Charlotte News and Observer Coach of the Year honors. His athletic pedigree includes All-ACC recognition during his tenure at NC State University and selection to the prestigious Blue and Gray college all-star game. Since transitioning from coaching, he has distinguished himself as an award-winning Masters Track and Field competitor, capturing five gold medals in shot put across national and international competitions, including the World Championship in Lahti, Finland.
Throughout "Muscles and Meals," Sasser distills hard-earned wisdom into themes of consistency, realistic goal-setting, and sustainable lifestyle transformation. Readers will discover how intentional exercise programming combined with nutritional awareness creates lasting health improvements rather than temporary fixes. The stakes are profound: establishing habits that enhance overall well-being and foster confidence across every life stage. Whether you're a complete beginner or returning to fitness after time away, this illuminating resource provides the clarity and encouragement needed to overcome initial obstacles and achieve meaningful results.
"I've witnessed firsthand how the right combination of proper exercise technique, progressive training, and sound nutrition can transform lives," said Sasser. "This book distills those principles into simple, achievable steps so anyone can experience the profound benefits of an active, healthy lifestyle."
Published by Page Publishing, Glenn Sasser's pragmatic work equips readers with scientifically-sound methods and achievable targets. Through accessible instruction and encouragement, this guide empowers individuals to reclaim their health and build confidence through tangible progress.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Muscles and Meals" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author brings extraordinary credentials to this endeavor. Sasser is a celebrated football coach who guided multiple North Carolina high school teams to championship appearances while earning both AP Coach of the Year and Charlotte News and Observer Coach of the Year honors. His athletic pedigree includes All-ACC recognition during his tenure at NC State University and selection to the prestigious Blue and Gray college all-star game. Since transitioning from coaching, he has distinguished himself as an award-winning Masters Track and Field competitor, capturing five gold medals in shot put across national and international competitions, including the World Championship in Lahti, Finland.
Throughout "Muscles and Meals," Sasser distills hard-earned wisdom into themes of consistency, realistic goal-setting, and sustainable lifestyle transformation. Readers will discover how intentional exercise programming combined with nutritional awareness creates lasting health improvements rather than temporary fixes. The stakes are profound: establishing habits that enhance overall well-being and foster confidence across every life stage. Whether you're a complete beginner or returning to fitness after time away, this illuminating resource provides the clarity and encouragement needed to overcome initial obstacles and achieve meaningful results.
"I've witnessed firsthand how the right combination of proper exercise technique, progressive training, and sound nutrition can transform lives," said Sasser. "This book distills those principles into simple, achievable steps so anyone can experience the profound benefits of an active, healthy lifestyle."
Published by Page Publishing, Glenn Sasser's pragmatic work equips readers with scientifically-sound methods and achievable targets. Through accessible instruction and encouragement, this guide empowers individuals to reclaim their health and build confidence through tangible progress.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Muscles and Meals" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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