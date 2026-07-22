Recent Release, "Nonsense," from Page Publishing Author Peter Hardell, Presents a Philosophical Parable That Blurs the Line Between Truth and Deception with Sardonic Wit
Eureka, CA, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Peter Hardell has completed a new book, "Nonsense": A Narrow at the Top Wider Toward the Base Slightly Sweet Parable With Grit, a singular work that defies conventional categorization. The narrative explores the paradoxical nature of truth-telling through the lens of eloquent silence, where meaning emerges from what remains unsaid. Hardell crafts a world where apparent contradictions—sweetness layered with grit, narrowness expanding toward breadth—become vehicles for profound insight into human nature and authentic expression.
The author's unconventional life has served as the crucible for his artistic vision. From childhood misadventures that challenged his assumptions about the world to a tumultuous adulthood marked by audacious failures and romantic complications, Hardell's experiences have shaped him into a visionary observer of the human condition. His willingness to confront his own shortcomings and vulnerabilities informs the honesty that permeates his work, lending credibility to his exploration of nonsensical truths.
"Nonsense" invites readers into an enigmatic space where contradictions dissolve and deeper realities emerge. Through this parable with grit, Hardell examines how the most authentic communication often hides in plain sight, obscured by layers of seeming incoherence. Readers will discover that what appears nonsensical on the surface reveals itself as profoundly coherent: a meditation on the paradoxes that define human existence and the eloquent power of silence itself.
"My work exists in the spaces between what is said and what is understood," said Hardell. "I've learned that the most persuasive truths often wear the mask of absurdity, and that failing spectacularly teaches more than succeeding quietly ever could."
Published by Page Publishing, Peter Hardell's incisive work challenges readers to reconsider their assumptions about meaning and authenticity. This parable lingers long after the final page, rewarding contemplation and inviting multiple interpretations.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase "Nonsense" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's unconventional life has served as the crucible for his artistic vision. From childhood misadventures that challenged his assumptions about the world to a tumultuous adulthood marked by audacious failures and romantic complications, Hardell's experiences have shaped him into a visionary observer of the human condition. His willingness to confront his own shortcomings and vulnerabilities informs the honesty that permeates his work, lending credibility to his exploration of nonsensical truths.
"Nonsense" invites readers into an enigmatic space where contradictions dissolve and deeper realities emerge. Through this parable with grit, Hardell examines how the most authentic communication often hides in plain sight, obscured by layers of seeming incoherence. Readers will discover that what appears nonsensical on the surface reveals itself as profoundly coherent: a meditation on the paradoxes that define human existence and the eloquent power of silence itself.
"My work exists in the spaces between what is said and what is understood," said Hardell. "I've learned that the most persuasive truths often wear the mask of absurdity, and that failing spectacularly teaches more than succeeding quietly ever could."
Published by Page Publishing, Peter Hardell's incisive work challenges readers to reconsider their assumptions about meaning and authenticity. This parable lingers long after the final page, rewarding contemplation and inviting multiple interpretations.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase "Nonsense" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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